 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Promoting Arms Control and Disarmament

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 512991
Message Jason Sibert

If one cares about peace and security through international law, we live in a scary world.

China is behaving in a belligerent manner in the South China Sea, Russia is interfering in the political systems of democratic nations, and authoritarianism is on the rise in democratic nations around the world. China, Russia, Turkey, and Iran are allied in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the United States, Japan, India, South Korea, and India project power through the Quadrilateral Security Dialog (an anti-China alliance). The U.S. also contains Russia through the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance which also includes Turkey.

Power balancing and high military budgets are the name of the game on the international stage today. Writers Richard Haas and Charles Kupchan who advocate a very workable internationalism in the story "A New Concert of Powers," give us a path forward for a world that seems unwilling to cooperate on the cause of a law-driven world. International law advocate Hugo Grotius - a Renaissance thinker - would pull his hair out at the power blocks and lack of cooperation emerging on the world stage. For the most part arms control and disarmament, very compatible with internationalism of the Grotian sort, are two forms of security that are often overlooked by the political establishment, although not entirely.

President Joe Biden recently extended the New START Treaty with Russia, a positive development. After almost experiencing a nuclear war in the Cuban Missile Crises, the United States and Russia engaged in a series of arms-control agreements to simmer Cold War tensions. Even before the Cold War, our country looked for ways to draw down the number of arms in the world. The Kellogg-Braid Pact, the 1929 pact that tried to outlaw war as a means of settling disputes, won Secretary of State Frank Kellogg the Nobel Peace Prize. The London Naval Treaty of 1930 sought to limit the number of surface war ships possessed by the U.S., Japan, France, and the United Kingdom. There are many other examples in American history.

Arms control and disarmament, although it has some proven success as well as some failures, has little appeal to the politicians and companies that rely on the military-industrial complex for jobs and contracts. Despite this fact, some within the diplomatic community, peace activists, and some arms-control-oriented segments of the national-security community, believe in this form of security. It's particularly important that this viewpoint win if we're to avoid even more power balancing on the part of the world's powers.

Political Affairs Officer for the Office for Disarmament Affairs of the United Nations Diane Barnes has released a series of videos on the importance of disarmament to security and peace. The #Intro2Disarmament series is designed to drive interest and build understanding of what disarmament is and how it works. The videos can be used to engage anyone with an interest in international peace and security. They are scheduled to be introduced on March 23.

This series of educations videos is available at: Click Here .

Jason Sibert is Executive Director of the Peace Economy Project

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jason Sibert Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Escape from Authoritarianism

Our Government, Democracy and World Order

The Future of Security

President Biden's Foreign Policy Challenges

Toward a More Democratic World

Right-Wing Populism and Law and Order

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 