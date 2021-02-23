 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/23/21

President Biden Honors 500K Dead. He didn't say so, but they didn't have to Die

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 511263
Message Juan Cole
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

From Informed Comment

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
(Image by Gage Skidmore from flickr)   Details   DMCA

President Biden on Monday honored the deaths of 500,000 Americans from COVID-19. It is a very large number, and commentator Sanjay Gupta at CNN had tears in his eyes because, he said, "they didn't have to die."

President Biden clearly cares about these deaths. He commemorated their lives and their deaths yesterday. You know that his predecessor would not have bothered, lest it cause the stock market to falter.

He rightly urged us not to become numb to the magnitude of the number or to forget that each was an individual.

Charlie Pride, the great African-American country music performer died of COVID-19 in December. Wikipedia tells us, "During the peak years of his recording career (1966-1987), he had 52 top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, 30 of which made it to number one." He was his label's best-selling artist since Elvis. He was from Mississippi and was a veteran. I hadn't known that he played baseball. He says he was traded by his team for a bus.

Charley Pride - Live August 29, 2019 (Shenandoah County Fair in Virginia)

Then there was jazz legend Ellis Marsalis. And jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli (I've only ever caught a performance of his son, John). CBS News journalist Maria Mercader was only 54.

Other countries did not have this sort of disaster, including close American allies. Taiwan, a country of 23 million, has had nine deaths from the novel coronavirus and was able to grow its economy 3% last year. People just wore masks and were careful about gathering, and the government shut down some activities early on until it was sure the rate of transmission had dropped. They did contact tracing and quarantining. They limited travel. South Korea has had 1,562 deaths. Because of the difference in the population size of the two countries, that is like some 10,000 American deaths. South Korea did not even close businesses. I mean, Taiwanese and South Koreans are just as susceptible to the disease as everyone else.

They had better leadership than we did. We not only had bad leadership before Jan. 20 of this year, we had fatal leadership. The federal government has many levers for dealing with a pandemic. They were not deployed. The former president even made mask wearing a culture wars talking point and actively discouraged it. Double-masking is 70% effective in stopping the spread of the coronavirus, so it is as good as a vaccine if people would use it. Republican governors like Ron DeSantis in Florida and Greg Abbott in Texas catered to business and evangelicals rather than to the general public and even interfered with mayors who wanted to mandate masks and social distancing.

It is a tough thing to say that someone did not have to die. How does that make family and friends of the deceased feel? But it is just a fact. They didn't have to die.

Their deaths are not the result of an accident. Many of them were sacrificed at the altar of American consumer capitalism. The sacrifice did not have to be made. Taiwan and South Korea also have consumer capitalism. Their leaders just didn't prioritize it over public health.

The magnitude of the catastrophe is clear if we consider some of our nation's historical statistics.

Number of deaths in the seven-year Revolutionary War: 25,000.

Number of deaths in the three-year War of 1812: 15,000.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Juan Cole Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rupert Murdoch's Fox postpones Pirro, as his Sky Channel is Pulled from NZ Airwaves for airing Shooter's Video

Clouds of War: Russia sends Warships as Turkey kills 45 Syrian Troops and blackmails Europe with Migration

India Doubles Iran Oil Imports: Are Trump's Sanctions Cratering?

Top 5 Mistakes GOP's Wohl Made in allegedly framing Mueller for Sex Charges

Who's Running John Bolton to Start a war with Iran? He worried even Mad Dog Mattis

Trump hands Oil & Gas to Syria & Russia as he claims "We've taken control of the oil in the Middle East"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 