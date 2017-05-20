Refresh  

Preet Bharara's Russian Money Laundering Case Abruptly Settled, Raising Eyebrows

By Daily Kos
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H1 5/20/17

From commons.wikimedia.org: Bharara, Preet Headshot {MID-85662}
Bharara, Preet Headshot
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by Heavy Mettle

www.google.com/"(Bloomberg story link)This is the case that Preet Bharara as the Manhattan US Attorney was working on when he was abruptly fired by Donald Trump back in March.The trial was supposed to start tomorrow and witness testimony was expected to shed light on how Russian dirty money gets laundered. Through real estate. Expensive Manhattan real estate. Now that avenue of information gathering has been shut down.This is also the case where two relatively young lawyers died and one person "fell out of" a Moscow apartment window but survived. Experts in the field are questioning the abrupt timing, how easily the Russian company got off with a small payment, and asking if some kind of political pressure was applied to settle the case. Given the timing of high profile firings in the news it does cast suspicion. Trump can't just keep firing and firing people that inch closer and closer, eventually something has to give

(CNN)A major US investigation into Russian money laundering has come to an abrupt end. The case aimed to expose how Russian mobsters allegedly stole $230 million and hid some of the cash in New York City real estate. Also sure to come up was the suspicious death of the Russian lawyer who exposed the alleged fraud, though US prosecutors weren't alleging that the defendants were behind it.

The trial was set to start on Monday, but late Friday night, federal prosecutors in New York announced they settled the case with Prevezon, the company accused of buying up "high-end commercial space and luxury apartments" with laundered money.

The abrupt conclusion has some involved in the trial wondering why this Russian investigation had been cut short.

"What most concerns me is: Has there been any political pressure applied in this?" asked Louise Shelley, an illicit finance expert who was set to testify in support of the US government on Tuesday.

www.google.com/"(CNN story link from which quotes are taken)

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Greg Alkema

Author 80948

(Member since Aug 22, 2012)


OMG ... are we supposed to believe there is a Trump Crime Family in addition to the Bush/Clinton Crime Family? So what we're witnessing is just a TURF WAR between crime families? Opps .. how do we drain the swamp if the whole world is a swamp? If we're stuck in the swamp, should we learn to lie and steal so we can live a little better in the swamp?

Submitted on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 3:32:04 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


"Behind each great fortune is a great crime." French saying


We can start to dismantle the criminal rulers by making one accountable: prosecution and incarceration. Once a ruler is exposed and held responsible for his crimes, it will send a message that the free Get out of Jail card given to the powerful has been voided.



Submitted on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 3:56:37 PM

Carol Jackson

Author 61962

(Member since Mar 25, 2011)


"We can start to dismantle the criminal rulers by making one accountable: prosecution and incarceration"

Which is fine until the criminal organization(s) take control of the agencies responsible for administering justice, and you get right back to where you are now.

Submitted on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 5:42:35 PM

