 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 12 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/29/23

Power Through Intimidation

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Insurrection News
Insurrection News
(Image by Photographing Travis)   Details   DMCA

Intimidation! We see it everywhere in the U.S. today. We see it as people exhibit a willingness to indulge their prejudices and biases through violence and intimidation of those who do not fit their prescription of what an American should be. And there always are an abundance of guns. We see it with the proliferation of mass shootings. We see it in the actions of the police at times with certain segments of our society. And, most of all we hear it in the shrill voice of Donald Trump who uses his position as an ex-president to spew hate and incite violence against any who would oppose him. We saw what occurred at the Capital on January 6, 2021.

Remember, in politics, power is power. Once you have it you get to use it. As George W. Bush said, you get to be "the decider". How you got it becomes somewhat irrelevant. Trump has fine-tuned that idea. "You can't tell me what to do!" "If I don't agree with you, I will destroy you so I can keep power, so there!" Some would say, "Why would I want power if I couldn't abuse it?"

We see judges and jurors under threat. We see election workers under threat. We see legislators under threat. We see the or electoral process and the very foundations of our democracy under threat.

This is too much like the German brown shirts in the 1930s. An attempt by a leader to impose their belief system on the public by intimidation and under threat of violence. These are the tactics of tyrants.

This makes a mockery of our system of law and justice which is the very base of a civil democratic society. If the law can be flaunted or simply by-passed, then only solutions imposed from the top and justified with intimidation and violence will rule the day.

Once we release the old gods of violence and destruction, "red in tooth and claw", it is very difficult to find ways to confine them again.

How do we protect against intimidation and violence? Our governmental structures are not enough and are constricted by the rules and laws, or the simple inaction, of an ineffectual and mostly dysfunctional Congress and a complicit Supreme Court.

So, what do we do? The solution often comes down to citizens remembering what it means to be a citizen in a democracy. It means that you must pick up the responsibility of citizenship which is to act to defend that democracy. It is not someone else's responsibility"the courts, the government, the police"to keep the system functioning, it is ultimately up to the citizens who believe in democracy enough to stand up to defend it.

If you are unwilling to stand up to a bully, the bully will rule and put his minions in charge of your community. Collectively we must stand up to regain our society.

It is time for the formation of citizens groups available to protect those who are under threat or are being otherwise intimidated. To simply stand between the bullies and their target, not to confront them with violence, but to show that the community is there to support the victims and to prevent any kind of intimidation and/or violence.

Then the courts can take over to deal with those who carried out the threats or who incited the threats.

There is no reason for the courts to be slow about this. Just think how quickly justice is meted out when it is about blacks, or minorities, or immigrants, or Muslims; any who might pose a threat.

Time to "screw our courage to the sticking point" and act with the determination of American citizens who truly value our democracy and its processes.

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Democracy in America"

Why They Love Donald Trump (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/04/2023
What We Resists, Persists (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/31/2023
Choosing Humanity (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/21/2023
View All 74 Articles in "Democracy in America"
Series: "Sustainable Sanity"

Why They Love Donald Trump (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/04/2023
What We Resists, Persists (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/31/2023
Choosing Humanity (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/21/2023
View All 37 Articles in "Sustainable Sanity"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

Protect Yourself

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 2 fans, 80 articles, 157 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Violence and intimidation have no place in a democratic society.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023 at 10:55:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend