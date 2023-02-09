Pope Francis on the Joy of Love (REVIEW ESSAY)



Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) February 9, 2023: Todd A. Salzman and Michael G. Lawler, lay Catholic moral theologians of Creighton University, the Jesuit university in Omaha, Nebraska, are the co-authors of the book The Sexual Person: Toward a Renewed Catholic Anthropology that was published by Georgetown University Press in its distinguished Moral Traditions Series edited by James F. Keenan, S.J., in 2008.

Now, I have discussed James F. Keenan's 2022 book A History of Catholic Theological Ethics (Paulist Press) in my OEN article "An Accessible and Learned History of Catholic Moral Theology" (dated October 27, 2022):

In addition, I have discussed Anna Rowlands' 2021 book Towards a Politics of Communion: Catholic Social Teaching in Dark Times (T&T Clark) in my OEN article "Anna Rowlands on Catholic Social Teaching" (dated December 11, 2022):

Now, more recently, Todd A. Salzman and Michael G. Lawler have published the thought-provoking article "Conservative defense of Humanae Vitae [1968] is not just about contraception" in the National Catholic Reporter (dated February 6, 2023):

Pope Paul VI issued the controversial encyclical Humanae Vitae (Of Human Life): On the Regulation of Birth in 1968. It was and is controversial because in it the pope re-affirmed the church's opposition to the use of artificial contraception - the controversial church teaching that many practicing American Catholics have disregarded. (It is available in English and other languages at the Vatican's website.)

In their thought-provoking op-ed commentary, Salzman and Lawler significantly discuss Pope Francis' rather lengthy post-synodal apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love): On Love in the Family (2016), which is available in English and other languages at the Vatican's website.

I have profiled the doctrinally conservative Pope Francis in my OEN article "Pope Francis on Evil and Satan" (dated March 24, 2019):

We may wonder why such a doctrinally conservative pope is so controversial among conservative American Catholics. See Massimo Borghesi's book Catholic Discordance: Neoconservatism vs. the field Hospital Church of Pope Francis, translated from the Italian by Barry Hudock (Liturgical Press Academic, 2021).

On the title page of Pope Francis' 2016 document, he specifies that he is addressing this apostolic exhortation "To Bishops, Priests and Deacons, Consecrated Persons, Christian Married Couples [Including Non-Catholic Christian Married Couples?], and All Lay Faithful." But, for understandable reasons, he is not addressing it to all other people of good will.

In paragraph 3 of Pope Francis' 2016 document, he says that "'time is greater than space'" - a theorem that harmonizes well with the American Jesuit Walter J. Ong's extensive discussion of time and space in his beautiful 1967 book The Presence of the Word: Some Prolegomena for Cultural and Religious History Yale University Press; for specific pages references about time and space, see those entries in the "Index" pp. 358 and 357, respectively]), the expanded version of Ong's 1964 Terry Lectures at Yale University - which was published in Italian in 1970.

