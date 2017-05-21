Refresh  

Police Violence, Closed Doors Hearings in Israeli Protest Against Corrupt AG (Videos)

Israel is fast developing the traits of a full-fledged dictatorship, even within the 1967 borders.


(Image by Joseph Zernik)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Figure: Saturday night protest against corrupt Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit

2017-05-20 Police violence, closed doors hearing on Israeli protesters against AG corruption PI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vu9rTxURwvA&feature=youtu.be

2017-05-20 Police violence, closed doors hearing on Israeli protesters against AG corruption PII

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvTZKwHRdIg&feature=youtu.be

0:30

2017-05-20 Brave Israeli border patrol female soldier beats old women.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=PEzNdNiRn4M

Videos: May 20, 2017 - Saturday night police violence on mostly older protesters against corruption of AG Avichai Mandelblit.

OccupyTLV, May 21 -- What appeared last night as a routine, small-scale (~50 participants) peaceful protest turned into one of the most violent incidents in months. Saturday night protest against non-performance of the Attorney General and and his refusal to file indictments against corrupt senior state officers, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu top the list; have been going on for almost half a year. [i]

https://www.scribd.com/Human_Rights_Alert

Dr Zernik is a Human Rights and social protest activist, recognized for his unique application of data-mining and IT system analysis in Human Rights.

Dr Zernik's reports in the area of IT systems and Human Rights were incorporated into (more...)
 

