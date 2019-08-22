 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 7 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Planned Parenthood Eschews Title X Funding Rather Than Be Silenced

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 512627
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan

Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood
(Image by WWAYTV 3)   Details   DMCA

Earlier this year, Alabama opened the proverbial reproductive flood gates after governor Kay Ivey signed the most restrictive abortion ban in the nation.

Under this legislation, pregnancy begins at the moment of conception, and doctors who perform abortions for cases other than extreme risk to pregnant mothers' lives will face 99 years in prison, even in cases of rape and incest.

One week before, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a similar bill that bans abortion after six weeks, a point at which doctors can usually detect a fetal heartbeat, before most women even realize they are pregnant.

Ohio governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill nearly identical to Georgia's.

Missouri advanced a bill 24-10 to criminalize abortions at 8 weeks.

More than a dozen states this year have sought to outlaw abortion.

Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, and Tennessee, have advanced anti-choice bills past one chamber of its legislature.

Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Texas, and West Virginia, have also introduced anti-choice legislation.

All told, 61 anti-choice bills have been introduced across the country.

This is not just about individual states' rights.

It's about overturning the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case Roe versus Wade that legalized abortion.

This week, Planned Parenthood announced the White House compelled it to decline Title X funding intended to provide healthcare to over a million low-income women lest it be subjected to the administration's "domestic gag rule," wherein healthcare providers receiving funds for counseling patients about reproductive options that may include abortion will lose that funding if the word "abortion" is even used.

Planned Parenthood Action tweeted:

"For the first time in nearly 50 years, Planned Parenthood is being forced out of the Title X program, meaning people across the country who are already struggling to make ends meet might not be able to access the care they need. Absolutely devastating."

According to the Planned Parenthood website, more than four million people rely on Title X funding for access to contraception, wellness exams, cervical and breast-cancer screenings, contraception education, and sexually transmitted disease (STD) including HIV testing.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

Whistleblowers: The Trump Admin Behind Saudi Nuclear Plants

Trump Just Left the Kurds to Die. The Question is: For What?

Mother Nature Is Mad As Hell And Not Going To Take Much More

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

j dial

Become a Fan
Author 41216
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 9, 2009), 27 fans, 31 articles, 53 quicklinks, 359 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content
Comment by j dial:

A small point--As I understand it, recipients of Title X funding may mention abortion but are prohibited from referring their patients for abortions.



Submitted on Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 at 3:16:10 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 