Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Philippines Drug War, Joel Montallana

By       Message Eric Severson       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/10/18

Author 90699
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)


(Image by Eric D Severson)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

I haven't said all that much about reign of President Duterte in the Philippines. He enjoys a high popularity rating in his nation and many will say 'who are you a foreigner to criticize him?' This president's drug war, which has killed thousands, affected my family personally.

On May 30th my brother in-law Joel Montallana was killed in a buy-bust police operation. His story reads like nearly all others on the nightly news. The police pose as buyers for drugs. The suspect pulls out a gun, forcing the police to shoot the suspect, and there are never any witnesses.

It may be virtually impossible to prove Joel's innocence. However, the way he died reads like a script. A process for murdering people and getting away with it.

In the United States 1 police officer dies for every 20 suspects killed. In the Philippines 1 police officer dies for every 119 suspects. When suspects fire back, police die too. The lack of police dead bodies proves the official narative of these encounters where all these people are firing at the police to be a lie.

- Advertisement -

It is also remarkable just how few people survive an encounter with the police in the Philippines. Over 97% of those shot at by the police die. The police make sure that few if any live to tell the tale about their encounter. There is also a lack of witnesses in cases involving police. These shoot-outs take place in secluded areas or they are dragged off the street with no record of being arrested and shot elsewhere.

Before Duterte the police were corrupt and would shake you down for a bribe. Some say they have less fear today of criminals in the streets today. When the crooks were the ones killing you though, at least there was someone you could go to however imperfect that you could seek justice from. When the police kill you, backed up by policy of the government, there is no one you can turn to for justice.

My brother in-law never owned a gun. Again, sticking to the same script repeated over and over as reported on Reuters the gun was a .38-caliber revolver with no markings. For all the thousands of people accused of firing a .38-caliber at the police I have my doubts there are thousands of .38-caliber revolvers being held in evidence lockers.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Eric Severson graduated Briarcliffe College in 1997 and has worked in architectural design for almost 20 years. In his formative years he became a political activist, deeply believing in human rights. He is married to his wife Luzby and they (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Raises Issues in Second Debate

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mrs. Fuxit

Become a Fan
Author 508454

(Member since Mar 18, 2017), 2 fans, 1 quicklinks, 198 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

With Trump's endless tweets, who needs drugs to start a war?

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 10, 2018 at 2:20:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 