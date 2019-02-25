 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
General News

Perceptive Book About Gay Vatican Clerics (BOOK REVIEW)

By       Message Thomas Farrell       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/25/19

Author 38575
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Frederic Martel
Frederic Martel
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) February 25, 2019: As a publicity stunt, Pope Francis convened an unprecedented summit meeting February 21-24 in Rome to rally Roman Catholic leaders from around the world to safeguard children against further sex-abuse by priests and to safeguard against further cover-ups by bishops. As a follow-up to the unprecedented meeting, Pope Francis may now take further steps. No doubt he is playing a long game like a game of chess against powerful clerics in the Vatican itself and elsewhere, including, of course, the United States.

As a related publicity stunt, on Thursday, January 21, 2019, the openly gay French sociologist and journalist Dr. Frederic Martel's new book about the Vatican was released in eight languages and 20 countries. The English translation released in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada is titled In the Closet of the Vatican: Power, Homosexuality, Hypocrisy, translated by Shaun Whiteside (Bloomsbury Continuum). Like Pope Francis himself, Frederic Martel is playing a long game primarily against powerful homophobic clerics in the Vatican and elsewhere.

For further contextualization, see my previous OEN article "Are Homophobic Vatican Clerics Secretly Homosexual?" (dated February 18, 2019):

- Advertisement -

https://www.opednews.com/articles/Are-Homophobic-Vatican-Cle-by-Thomas-Farrell-Abortion_Anti-abortion_Catholic_Homophobic-190218-582.html

Now, of the more than 40,000 libraries that participate in the database known as WorldCat, 345 libraries hold copies of Frederic Martel's book The Pink and the Black: Homosexuals in France since 1968, translated from the French by Jane Marie Todd (Stanford University Press, 1999; orig. French ed., 1996), and 200 libraries hold copies of Martel's book Global Gay: How Gay Culture is Changing the World, translated from the French by Patsy Baudoin (MIT Press, 2018; orig. French ed., 2013). Consequently, it strikes me as fair to assume that most American Catholic academics have probably not heard of Frederic Martel or of his two books published in the United States by prestigious university presses.

In his perceptive new book, Frederic Martel discusses the reigns of Pope Francis (pages 1-152), Pope Paul VI (pages 153-190), Pope John-Paul II (pages 191-417), and Pope Benedict XVI (pages 419-532). Each of the four major subsections begins with a diagram of the key players in the Vatican associated with each pope and the titles of their official appointments (pages 2, 154, 192, and 420). Even though these names and official titles are helpful, it would have been even more helpful for the book to have an index.

- Advertisement -

For further discussion of the reigns of Pope John-Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI, see Matthew Fox's fine book The Pope's War: Why Ratzinger's Secret Crusade Has Imperiled the Church and How It Can Be Saved (Sterling Ethos, 2011).

For further discussion of Pope Francis' thought, see Rafael Luciani's book Pope Francis and the Theology of the People, translated by Phillip Berryman (Orbis Books, 2017).

Disclosure: I was born before the end of World War II, and I attended Catholic educational institutions. For a period of time (1979-1987), I was in the Jesuits and I was celibate. However, for many years now, I have not been a practicing Catholic. Today I would describe myself as a straight theistic humanist -- as distinct from an atheistic humanist (also known as a secular humanist).

In general, I find nothing that Frederic Martel says about Vatican clerics to be inherently implausible. But I find much of what he says sad enormously sad. However, in my estimate, American Catholics tend to idealize Vatican clerics. Consequently, they may find much of this book challenging to read just as many American Catholics found it challenging to read about President John F. Kennedy's sex life after he had been assassinated in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. The loss of our idealizations is a loss we need to mourn.

In the prologue to his new book (pages viii-xv), Frederic Martel says that he has formulated "14 general rules in this book" (page xii). I will now list the rules for interpreting the homosexual tendencies of Vatican clerics and the pages where you can find each rule:

Rule (1): "For a long time the priesthood was the ideal escape-route for young homosexuals. Homosexuality is one of the keys to their vocation" (page 8).

- Advertisement -

Rule (2): "Homosexuality spreads the closer one gets to the holy of holies; there are more and more homosexuals as one rises through the Catholic hierarchy. In the College of Cardinals and at the Vatican, the preferential selection process is said to be perfected; homosexuality becomes the rule, heterosexuality the exception" (page 10).

Rule (3): "The more vehemently opposed a [Vatican] cleric is to gays, the stronger his homophobic obsession, the more likely it is that he is insincere, and that his vehemence conceals something" (page 34).

Rule (4): "The more pro-gay a [Vatican] cleric is, the less likely he is to be gay; the more homophobic a [Vatican] cleric is, the more likely he is a homosexual" (page 41).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Matthew Fox's Critique of the Roman Catholic Church

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 