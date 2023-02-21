People of Ukraine MUST come before the profiteers of WAR

How Do I support Ukraine's struggle?
Here are my 'pro' and 'con' lists:
We need to make PEACE profitable.
(Image by Photos-elsoar.com) Details DMCA
WAR De-escalation - minimize death and destruction of Ukraine
- I support helping Ukraine end its destruction, and end the death and suffering of ALL Ukrainians. The sooner the better.
- I support all effective efforts to force Putin to end his aggression that don't increase death and destruction in Ukraine.
- I support diplomacy between WARring empires. Our Forefathers negotiated with the British Empire to end our Revolutionary WAR. JFK negotiated with the Kremlin to end the Cuban Missile Criss. He didn't wait for the Kremlin to change its mind.
- I support funding humanitarian efforts to maximize the healing of Ukrainians and rebuilding Ukraine. But first the WARring must end.
- I support a windfall profits tax on all vendors of war material.
- I support government war contracts that pay cost plus 10% for profit during PEACE and cost plus 5% during WAR.
- I support independent media that reveals what WAR mongers want suppressed. Suppressing anti-war information is similar to suppressing the studies of CRT. Suppression hides both oligarch control and harm to others.
- I support PEACE. Providing more WMDs could eventually provide PEACE after more death and destruction - a PEACE of dead silence.
WAR Escalation - maximize death and destruction of Ukraine and more
- I oppose unlimited funding for WMDs. Too few elected officials stand up against WAR-mongering oligarchs and their lackeys.
- I oppose unlimited WAR funds that are never audited to confirm intent. Blank checks are a license to abusive behavior.
- I oppose responding to WAR with more WAR. We are capable of so much more, but escalating WAR is too easy.
- I oppose the continued death and destruction in Ukraine while some insist Putin just change his mind and stop the WAR
- I oppose media that promotes WAR and avoids holding WAR-mongers accountable.
- I oppose wind-fall profits for WMD manufacturers. They promote WAR to enrich a few.
- I oppose incrementalism in all its forms. WARs are escalated slowly with lies to minimize opposition. How long before our children are dying in Ukraine, or here under a mushroom cloud?
- I oppose the lurking oligarchs on both sides drooling to get rich from the spoils of WAR. Ukraine has resources that make for easy financial gains.
- I oppose WAR - What is it Good for? Making oligarchs richer, that's all.
"These pimps of war do not see the corpses of their victims. I did. Including children. Every lifeless body I stood over as a reporter in Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Palestine, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen, Bosnia, or Kosovo, month after month, year after year, exposed their moral bankruptcy, intellectual dishonesty, sick bloodlust and delusional fantasies." -- Chris Hedges talk to the Rage Against The War Machine rally, 2/19/2023.
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).