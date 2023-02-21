 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

People of Ukraine MUST come before the profiteers of WAR

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Charles Hailey
Become a Fan

How Do I support Ukraine's struggle?

Here are my 'pro' and 'con' lists:

We need to make PEACE profitable.
We need to make PEACE profitable.
(Image by Photos-elsoar.com)   Details   DMCA

WAR De-escalation - minimize death and destruction of Ukraine

  • I support helping Ukraine end its destruction, and end the death and suffering of ALL Ukrainians. The sooner the better.
  • I support all effective efforts to force Putin to end his aggression that don't increase death and destruction in Ukraine.
  • I support diplomacy between WARring empires. Our Forefathers negotiated with the British Empire to end our Revolutionary WAR. JFK negotiated with the Kremlin to end the Cuban Missile Criss. He didn't wait for the Kremlin to change its mind.
  • I support funding humanitarian efforts to maximize the healing of Ukrainians and rebuilding Ukraine. But first the WARring must end.
  • I support a windfall profits tax on all vendors of war material.
  • I support government war contracts that pay cost plus 10% for profit during PEACE and cost plus 5% during WAR.
  • I support independent media that reveals what WAR mongers want suppressed. Suppressing anti-war information is similar to suppressing the studies of CRT. Suppression hides both oligarch control and harm to others.
  • I support PEACE. Providing more WMDs could eventually provide PEACE after more death and destruction - a PEACE of dead silence.

WAR Escalation - maximize death and destruction of Ukraine and more

  • I oppose unlimited funding for WMDs. Too few elected officials stand up against WAR-mongering oligarchs and their lackeys.
  • I oppose unlimited WAR funds that are never audited to confirm intent. Blank checks are a license to abusive behavior.
  • I oppose responding to WAR with more WAR. We are capable of so much more, but escalating WAR is too easy.
  • I oppose the continued death and destruction in Ukraine while some insist Putin just change his mind and stop the WAR
  • I oppose media that promotes WAR and avoids holding WAR-mongers accountable.
  • I oppose wind-fall profits for WMD manufacturers. They promote WAR to enrich a few.
  • I oppose incrementalism in all its forms. WARs are escalated slowly with lies to minimize opposition. How long before our children are dying in Ukraine, or here under a mushroom cloud?
  • I oppose the lurking oligarchs on both sides drooling to get rich from the spoils of WAR. Ukraine has resources that make for easy financial gains.
  • I oppose WAR - What is it Good for? Making oligarchs richer, that's all.

"These pimps of war do not see the corpses of their victims. I did. Including children. Every lifeless body I stood over as a reporter in Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Palestine, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen, Bosnia, or Kosovo, month after month, year after year, exposed their moral bankruptcy, intellectual dishonesty, sick bloodlust and delusional fantasies." -- Chris Hedges talk to the Rage Against The War Machine rally, 2/19/2023.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Charles Hailey Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Vietnam Vet, UT El Paso Grad, Retired Aerospace Engineer, former union rep, 60's Republican now progressive, web admin, blogger

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Authoritarian Republican Self-Diagnosis: WE Have a Mental Health Problem!

Right-wing Wackos Beat Lefties to The Punch - Defund The FBI

Neocon Knees Crushing The Neck of Peace

WAR Critics And Whistleblowers Expose WAR Mongers Lies That Hide PEACE

Authoritarian Domination by 2030 in US!

Lesser Evilism - Keeping Resistance to The Greatest Evil From a Unified Demand

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend