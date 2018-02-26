- Advertisement -

A week after the massacre at The Stoneman Douglas High School which left 17 dead, the school's drama club performed "Shine," a song written in the wake of the shooting. The moving tribute to their fallen friends was written by survivors Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Peña and performed at the end of CNN's town hall meeting.

In one week, Parkland students have changed our world, and given many of us hope, spawned from their trauma. Pay attention to what the next week will bring from this incredible group of mature, poised and talented teens.

Enjoy this stunning performance...you might want to have a tissue within reach.

