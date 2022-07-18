 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Palestinians Face Forced Expulsions as Biden Pledges Allegiance to Israel

By   No comments
Author 7148
Message Marjorie Cohn
Become a Fan
  (13 fans)

Bil'in #2 - Israeli-Palestinian demonstration against the wall
Bil'in #2 - Israeli-Palestinian demonstration against the wall
(Image by shimriz from flickr)   Details   DMCA

President Joe Biden's much-heralded visit to Jerusalem has confirmed that the United States remains Israel's enabler-in-chief. Biden promised to continue providing Israel with $3.8 billion in annual military aid - more than the U.S. gives any other country - to maintain the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory. Pledging to "stand with the Jewish and democratic State of Israel," Biden ignored the exclusion of the Palestinian people from Israel's "democracy", which extends only to Jewish people.

Palestinians do not enjoy the same democratic rights as Jews. As Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem recently affirmed, Israel is an apartheid state.

After Biden arrived at Ben Gurion Airport, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called him "a great Zionist and one of the best friends Israel has ever known." Biden said, "You do not need to be a Jew to be a Zionist." Israel is a Jewish theocracy whose Zionist government was created on Palestinian land.

In the newly released Jerusalem U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration, Biden and Lapid "affirm that they will continue to work together to combat all efforts to boycott or de-legitimize Israel, to deny its right to self-defense, or to unfairly single it out in any forum including at the United Nations or the International Criminal Court."

That means the Biden administration commits to: opposing the constitutionally protected boycott, divestment and sanctions movement; affirming Israel's illegal claim of self-defense against Palestinians under its occupation; stymying the International Criminal Court's investigation of Israeli war crimes and voting against any criticism of Israel in the U.N. General Assembly.

While Biden pledges allegiance to Israel, thousands of Palestinians in the Masafer Yatta region of the occupied West Bank are facing imminent forced expulsions from their homes. Although this would violate the Geneva Conventions, Biden has not condemned it in spite of protests by U.S. Jewish organizations and 100 members of U.S. Congress. Biden would not meet with the people of Masafer Yatta or any other Palestinian community whose homes are threatened with demolition funded by U.S. tax dollars.

Biden's visit comes on the heels of the U.S. government's whitewashing of Israel's assassination of beloved Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who reported for Al Jazeera for 25 years. Although the U.S. concluded she was "likely" killed by the Israeli military, the U.S. said it had "no reason to believe "the killing was intentional but rather the result of tragic circumstances."

Abu Akleh, who was wearing a helmet and vest labeled "PRESS," was shot below her ear, the only part of her face that was unprotected. Al Jazeera journalist Shatha Hanaysha, who also wore a helmet and vest marked as press, said the soldiers "did not stop firing even after Abu Akleh collapsed. "The army was adamant on shooting to kill."

A CNN forensic investigation cited explosive weapons expert Chris Cobb-Smith, who concluded that "the number of strike marks on the tree where Abu Akleh was standing proves this wasn't a random shot, she was targeted." In a letter sent to Biden in advance of his visit, Abu Akleh's family charged that "the United States has been skulking toward the erasure of any wrongdoing by Israeli forces."

Two weeks before Israeli forces assassinated Abu Akleh, three leading Palestinian journalist organizations filed a complaint in the International Criminal Court that accused Israel of systematically targeting Palestinian journalists.

But Biden refused to meet with Abu Akleh's family while he was in the region.

Iran Tops the Agenda

At the top of the agenda for Biden and the Israelis was Iran, which Israel sees as an existential threat. Although the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was succeeding in preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement in 2018, to Israel's delight.

[Related: Chris Hedges: War with Iran]

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran had agreed to cut back its nuclear program, and in return, the U.S. would lift billions of dollars of punishing sanctions.

During his presidential campaign, Biden committed to rejoining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. But a year and a half into his term, he failed to return the U.S. to the deal. He has also imposed additional sanctions on Iran, shamefully capitulating to Israeli pressure.

In the Jerusalem Declaration, Biden, on behalf of the United States, signed a "commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and [pledged] that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome." When asked in an interview on Israeli television whether he would use military force against Iran, Biden ominously replied, "As a last resort, yes."

Biden has refused to reverse other Trump actions that pandered to Israel as well. He has not withdrawn Trump's illegal recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Nor has he rescinded Trump's declaration of legitimacy of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, or reopened the Palestinian mission in Washington.

Biden's visit demonstrates scant difference between his administration and Trump's in their uncritical, unwavering support for Israel. Using our tax dollars, the U.S. government continues to enable Israel's illegal and brutal occupation of Palestinian lands.

Rate It | View Ratings

Marjorie Cohn Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Marjorie Cohn is professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law, former president of the National Lawyers Guild, deputy secretary general of the International Association of Democratic Lawyers, and a member of the National Advisory Board of Veterans for Peace. Her most recent book is Drones and Targeted Killing: Legal, Moral, and Geopolitical Issues. See  (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Stanford Antiwar Alums Call for War Crimes Investigation of Condoleezza Rice

Robert Mueller Is Moving Toward Donald Trump

"Big Brother is Watching You" -- Beyond Orwell's Worst Nightmare

Bradley Manning Treatment Reveals Continued Government Complicity in Torture

Obama's Af-Pak War is Illegal

Obama Spells New Hope for Human Rights

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend