 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Pakistan successfully tests multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Pakistan on Tuesday successfully test-launched an indigenously developed Multi Launch Rocket System (MLRS), Fatah-1, Pakistan Army announced.

"The weapon system will give Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory," the Army said in a statement.

This was the second flight of Fatah-1, after its first launch in January. At the time, Director General of Pakistan Army, Media Wing, Major General Babar Iftikhar, said Fatah-1 weapon system can hit targets up to a range of 140 km.

The test flight of the Shaheen-1A ballistic missile on March 26, 2021, was the last successful test conducted by Pakistan.

According to the ISPR, the missile, having a range of 900 kms, was tested to revalidate various design and technical parameters of the weapon system, including an advanced navigation system, the military's media wing said.

The guided MLRS was primarily developed to hit targets without leaving behind unexploded ordnance. The extended-range guided MLRS is a developed variant of the guided MLRS family, usually with an extended range of up to 150km.

The development of a conventional system by Pakistan seems to be a response to the Indian focus on the development of its conventional capabilities, besides improving response options to India's Cold Start Doctrine, according to daily Dawn.

On August 11, India tested its Defense Research and Development Organization-developed cruise missile off the coast of Odisha's Balasore district.

A day later, Pakistan successfully conducted the test launch of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Ghaznavi (Hatf III). The test was "aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, besides re-validating technical parameters of the weapon system," the ISPR said at the time.

Pakistan's perspective on missile developments in South Asia

India and Pakistan continue to develop their missile-delivery systems and associated nuclear inventories, raising concerns of a regional arms race. While Indian doctrine appears intended to fight a 'two-front war' against Pakistan and China, the extent to which India's missile inventory is balanced, or otherwise, is a cause of disquiet in Islamabad, according to Dr Adil Sultan, Dean and Head of Department, Faculty of Aerospace and Strategic Studies, Air University, Islamabad.

Many of the new missile systems being added to India's inventory appear to be more suited to target Pakistan than China. This disconnect between India's threat perception and missile developments not only risks eroding the credibility of its deterrence posture vis-à-vis China, but also courts an action-reaction dynamic with Pakistan. Islamabad, in response to how it views Indian developments, is in turn making qualitative improvements to its missile arsenal, with the intention of deterring limited conflict to an all-out war. The resultant arms race in the missile arena, however, is moving on two different trajectories, Dr. Sultan argued.

Indian perspective on missile developments

According to Dr Manpreet Sethi, Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Air Power Studies, New Delhi, credible nuclear deterrence presupposes the availability and integration of certain essential components that collectively constitute a nuclear arsenal. Delivery systems, deployable across a variety of platforms and of requisite range and reliability, are one such critical element. Accordingly, in the last decade the three nuclear-armed states in Southern Asia − China, India and Pakistan − have been engaged in developing missiles that they consider necessary to support their respective deterrent needs.

It is evident that the offensive and defensive missile forces of China, India and Pakistan are more capable and varied than they were a decade ago. As each country's inventories evolve, they will inevitably impact the others' threat perceptions and potential responses. Based on how the developments across the borders are perceived, counteractions could be taken, leading to a chain of action and reaction, Dr Manpreet Sethi argues.

The nuclear-armed adversaries, India and Pakistan, have fought three wars, two of them over the disputed Kashmir region.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 