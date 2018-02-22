A statement issued in Peshawar on Wednesday said chief secretary Mohammad Azam Khan had directed the administrative heads of all the districts to immediately initiate action against the manufacture, sale and import of Chinese salt in their respective jurisdictions. It said additional chief secretary Fata had also been directed to carry out a similar campaign in all the agencies of the tribal region.

Meanwhile, a notification issued by the Sindh home department called for "immediate" ban on sale of Ajinomoto under Section 144 of CrPC across the province. It said the import, production and sale of Ajinomoto were banned for safety of human health.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2018

Further, in the Express Tribune's 2/22 article:

The statement said that a three-day campaign should be carried out across the province to ensure that the item is removed from shelves while the general public is informed of its effects details.

"The chief secretary also instructed the additional chief secretary for federally administered tribal areas (Fata ) to carry out a similar campaign across the tribal belt involving all political agents," the statement quoted Azam as saying.

"It also instructed the concerned authorities to take stern action against those violating the court orders."

For consumer protectionists all over the world, this is outstanding good news. It is only a small step further for all of Pakistan to continue this exemplary surge into a healthier future by taking the next step, to completely ban another Ajinomoto product, Aspartame, the neurotoxic and artificial sweetener found in Diet beverages, sugarless gum, table sweeteners, and as many as 6000 medications in the United States, in which it is responsible for the surge and uprising of neurodegenerative illness since its approval was forced through the FDA in 1981.

To read more on MSG, please read my prior OpEdNews article on the historic breakthrough in the Punjab Pakistan:

With 47.89 million people, plus the 110,012,442 people living in the Punjab Pakistan, we are seeing regulatory banning that affects 80% of the people living in this populous and powerful nation.

Nothing new here to those of us who have been working for decades to expose the harm done by both MSG and Aspartame, from an article in the International News, which like all newspapers in Pakistan mistakenly calls it "Chinese Salt":

According to the scientific panel in PFA, the food regulatory body discovered the presence of Monosodium glutamate (MSG) in it and as forbidden the use of Chinese salt in packaged food, frozen food and other eateries. PFA termed Chinese salt as hazardous for health as it contains MSG which is responsible for causing fatigue, headache, numbness, flushing and nausea.



