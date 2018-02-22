Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Pakistan's Sindh and Khyber follow Punjab in Banning Ajinomoto's Monosodium Glutamate

opednews.com Headlined to H4 2/22/18

From pixabay.com: Free vector graphic: Asia, Borders, Country, Flag, Map - Free
Free vector graphic: Asia, Borders, Country, Flag, Map - Free ...784 Ã-- 720 - 56k - png
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Above: outline of Pakistan: Sindh is in the southeast quarter; Khyber is in the northwest quarter.

The first domino has started to fall on eventual worldwide bans of Neurotoxic food additives, and it can't be propped up by corporate bribes, threats, or lawsuits.

Karachi, Pakistan: Following the lead of Pakistan's largest populated province, the Punjab, the Sindh Government (the location of Pakistan's capital, Karachi) announced very recently that it was banning Ajinomoto's MSG

A notification was issued in this regard by the Sindh Home Department. It said the step had been taken in view of health hazards associated with the product.

Earlier, the Punjab Food Authority had banned the sale of ajinomoto in that province.According to the notification, under the protection of human health,all imports, manufacture and sale of Ajinomotostands banned in the province.

The ban will be applied throughout Sindh under section 144.Published in Pakistan's Daily Times, February 22nd 2018

To encourage further consumer protection moves in Pakistan, like moving on to ban the artificial sweetener, Aspartame, you personally could send a quick email to Pakistan's President, Mamnoon Hussain, to Shahid KhanSecretary to the President of Pakistan addressed to secretary@ president.gov.pk

>>

Since reporting the above, one other Pakistani Province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (formerly known at the North-West Frontier Province, whose capitol is Peshawar) has joined in this ban.

In pursuance of a Supreme Court order, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh governments have banned the trade related to Chinese salt commonly known as Ajinomoto due to its "hazardous effects on human health" following the decision of the Punjab government which last month made the same move on recommendation of the Punjab Food Authority.

A statement issued in Peshawar on Wednesday said chief secretary Mohammad Azam Khan had directed the administrative heads of all the districts to immediately initiate action against the manufacture, sale and import of Chinese salt in their respective jurisdictions. It said additional chief secretary Fata had also been directed to carry out a similar campaign in all the agencies of the tribal region.

Meanwhile, a notification issued by the Sindh home department called for "immediate" ban on sale of Ajinomoto under Section 144 of CrPC across the province. It said the import, production and sale of Ajinomoto were banned for safety of human health.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2018

Further, in the Express Tribune's 2/22 article:

The statement said that a three-day campaign should be carried out across the province to ensure that the item is removed from shelves while the general public is informed of its effects details.

"The chief secretary also instructed the additional chief secretary for federally administered tribal areas (Fata ) to carry out a similar campaign across the tribal belt involving all political agents," the statement quoted Azam as saying.

"It also instructed the concerned authorities to take stern action against those violating the court orders."

>>>>

For consumer protectionists all over the world, this is outstanding good news. It is only a small step further for all of Pakistan to continue this exemplary surge into a healthier future by taking the next step, to completely ban another Ajinomoto product, Aspartame, the neurotoxic and artificial sweetener found in Diet beverages, sugarless gum, table sweeteners, and as many as 6000 medications in the United States, in which it is responsible for the surge and uprising of neurodegenerative illness since its approval was forced through the FDA in 1981.

To read more on MSG, please read my prior OpEdNews article on the historic breakthrough in the Punjab Pakistan:

Punjab Pakistan Food Authority bans Monosodium Glutamate Made by Ajinomoto of Japan

click here

With 47.89 million people, plus the 110,012,442 people living in the Punjab Pakistan, we are seeing regulatory banning that affects 80% of the people living in this populous and powerful nation.

Nothing new here to those of us who have been working for decades to expose the harm done by both MSG and Aspartame, from an article in the International News, which like all newspapers in Pakistan mistakenly calls it "Chinese Salt":

According to the scientific panel in PFA, the food regulatory body discovered the presence of Monosodium glutamate (MSG) in it and as forbidden the use of Chinese salt in packaged food, frozen food and other eateries.

PFA termed Chinese salt as hazardous for health as it contains MSG which is responsible for causing fatigue, headache, numbness, flushing and nausea.


(Article changed on February 22, 2018 at 16:50)

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Stephen Fox

  New Content
This is stunningly important good news for anybody who cares at all about limiting the relentless power of the corporate manipulation of Health related government agencies, like the FDA.


Instead of sweeping health and medical concerns for products like Ajinomoto's MSG and Aspartame under the rug for almost 4 decades in the USA, Pakistan officials have done the right thing, thus setting a world wide precedent that many others will soon follow!


Want to do something to further this effort? Clearly, sharing this article with family, friends, victims of MSG poisoning, and, most important, the Health Secretaries and Ministers of the world: that would be the best first start.


Like Bernie Sanders said: "When we fight, we win."

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 22, 2018 at 4:12:47 PM

