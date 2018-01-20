Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 2 (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Punjab Pakistan Food Authority bans Monosodium Glutamate Made by Ajinomoto of Japan

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

News 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (26 fans)
- Advertisement -

From Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan: great news for global consumer protectionists! My accolades go to the authorities, above all to Noor ul Amin Megal, Director General of the Punjab Food Authority, who set this in motion: you have done something great here which is ALREADY having beneficial implications internationally, a kind of regulatory ripple effect. Thank you, and let us hope this move is not one simply to be overturned by the bribery of officials, as has happened in too many nations (not likely with this much world publicity!)

From flickr.com: 10KG MSG | Yum! Lunch! | Dominik Schwind {MID-230391}
10KG MSG | Yum! Lunch! | Dominik Schwind
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Punjab Pakistan scientific panel finds Ajinomoto hazardous for health

3 important updates:

1. In India's most progressive state, Kerala:

click here

- Advertisement -

They are not fooling around. Not only in Punjab, Pakistan,with a complete ban on MSG, in a state with 100 million citizens, but then this good news from Kerala, the most progressive state in India: this is a major breakthrough for consumer protection all over the world, and not one single word about this monumental regulatory accomplishment has appeared in any American media.

2.

Jammu & Kashmir govt declares use of MSG in Momos unsafe: Bali Bhagat Health and Medical Education Minister Bali Bhagat: main health effects of MSG includes high cholesterol, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excessive body fat, sterility in females and it may also cause water retention during pregnancy and Asthma problems.

click here

3. Please watch this video:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

News 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 263 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2082 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

There are many other excellent videos on YouTube by Neurosurgeon Russell Blaylock. This one is over a hour, from early in his career as an author and as a professor at the University of Mississippi Medical School, but well worth the effort to watch it....please also share this whole article; because there is nothing in the American Press till now in this OpEdNews article, and because Americans are abysmally ignorant about this pervasive poison, and think nothing of feeding their children packaged products loaded with Monosodium Glutamate.


Submitted on Saturday, Jan 20, 2018 at 2:12:43 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 263 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2082 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Another thorough and incisive interview with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger:

Doctor Russell Blaylock about the dangers of Monosodium glutamate and Aspartame


.naturalnews.com/020550.html

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 20, 2018 at 2:15:08 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 