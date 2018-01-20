- Advertisement -

From Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan: great news for global consumer protectionists! My accolades go to the authorities, above all to Noor ul Amin Megal, Director General of the Punjab Food Authority, who set this in motion: you have done something great here which is ALREADY having beneficial implications internationally, a kind of regulatory ripple effect. Thank you, and let us hope this move is not one simply to be overturned by the bribery of officials, as has happened in too many nations (not likely with this much world publicity!)



10KG MSG | Yum! Lunch! | Dominik Schwind

(Image by flickr.com)



Punjab Pakistan scientific panel finds Ajinomoto hazardous for health

1. In India's most progressive state, Kerala:

They are not fooling around. Not only in Punjab, Pakistan,with a complete ban on MSG, in a state with 100 million citizens, but then this good news from Kerala, the most progressive state in India: this is a major breakthrough for consumer protection all over the world, and not one single word about this monumental regulatory accomplishment has appeared in any American media.

