 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/29/23

Pakistan's Disturbing Trend: Labeling Sincere Individuals as Terrorists

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Muhammad Khurshid
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)
Pakistan, a nation plagued by corruption and political turmoil, has recently taken a disturbing turn with its alarming practice of declaring sincere individuals as terrorists. Under the rule of the mafia-like factions that control the country, even women affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have not been spared from this process of prosecution. Such actions not only undermine the values of justice and democracy but also reinforce the international community's perception of Pakistan as a terror state. This article examines the motivations behind these actions and the implications they carry for Pakistan's standing on the global stage. The Quest for Power: The mafia rulers of Pakistan have a vested interest in maintaining their hold on power and wealth, often at the expense of the nation's welfare and reputation. By labeling sincere individuals, including those associated with PTI, as terrorists, they attempt to stifle dissent and consolidate their authority. This strategy aims to silence voices that challenge their corrupt practices, ensuring their grip on power remains unchallenged. Undermining Pakistan's Credibility: The international community has long criticized Pakistan for its alleged support of terrorism. These recent actions by the mafia rulers only serve to reinforce this perception, as they provide apparent evidence that Pakistan is indeed a terror state. By indiscriminately declaring a significant portion of the population as terrorists, the rulers inadvertently validate the world's concerns, damaging Pakistan's credibility and international standing. The War on Terror as a Facade: Pakistan has been engaged in a prolonged war on terror, with its armed forces battling extremist groups within its borders. However, the manipulation of this narrative by the mafia rulers raises questions about their true intentions. By declaring innocent individuals as terrorists and subjecting them to torture and even extrajudicial killings, they not only divert attention from their own corruption but also undermine the credibility of the genuine efforts made by the armed forces in combating terrorism. The Erosion of Human Rights: The consequences of labeling sincere individuals as terrorists go far beyond tarnishing Pakistan's reputation. This practice results in gross human rights violations, particularly concerning those who are wrongfully accused. Innocent individuals are subjected to arbitrary arrests, torture, and even extrajudicial killings, depriving them of their fundamental rights and further eroding the already fragile state of human rights in Pakistan. International Community's Role: It is crucial for the international community to closely monitor these developments in Pakistan and hold the rulers accountable for their actions. Diplomatic pressure, economic sanctions, and increased scrutiny of human rights violations should be pursued to ensure justice and protect the rights of innocent individuals. Engaging with moderate and democratic elements within Pakistan, including those associated with PTI, can help foster an environment where the rule of law is upheld, corruption is curtailed, and human rights are respected. Conclusion: The mafia rulers of Pakistan's alarming practice of declaring sincere individuals as terrorists serves to consolidate their power, suppress dissent, and perpetuate corruption. However, these actions come at the cost of Pakistan's reputation, credibility, and the erosion of human rights. The international community must take a stand against such practices, supporting those who champion democracy, justice, and the protection of fundamental rights within Pakistan. Only through concerted efforts can Pakistan escape the vicious cycle of corruption and regain its position as a respected member of the global community.
Rate It | View Ratings

Muhammad Khurshid Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Muhammad Khurshid, a resident of Bajaur District, tribal areas situated on Pak-Afghan border is journalist by profession. He contributes articles and news stories to various online and print newspapers. His subject matter is terrorism. He is (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Change The System Then There Will No Terrorism

Indo-Pak Tension Affecting War On Terror Badly

Public Execution By Taliban Increases Terror In Tribal Areas

Is Osama Alive Or Really Dead?

Obama Doing Well On The Foreign Front

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend