The bond between international media house POLITICO and Taiwan Civil Government formed at the Inauguration Hub top-floor party where TCG picked up the tab was renewed in May 2017. TCG again sponsored a party for POLITICO, a reception to roll out POLITICO's Powerlist of movers and shakers in Washington.

Julian Lin, wife of TCG founder Roger Lin, stepped to the podium wearing a flashy necklace, since seized by Republic of China police in Taiwan. A charming and gracious Lin welcomed attendees to the POLITICO event.

Taiwan Civil Government has recently been accused by prosecutors of the Republic of China in-exile of being a fraud ring and running a financial scam based on political ideology. The ROC occupation government has governed Taiwan since it was installed as a caretaker by the United States after World War II. Roger Lin, one of Taiwan's more vocal proponents of Taiwanese independence, formed TCG modeled after the US military civil affairs manual. Lin's advocacy group is a government in waiting.

TCG issues identification cards, vanity license plates, has its own flag, has a paramilitary unit, marches in parades, and conducts training sessions. Said to number 60,000 members, TCG has been strategically spending money in Washington in an effort to influence prominent news organizations in favor of Taiwan independence.

ROC prosecutors claim the Lins were keeping money for themselves and have confiscated Julian Lin's jewelry. Prosecutors also claim the Lins were deceiving people by making them think Taiwan Civil Government had some special inside connection to the United States. However, the hefty sponsor bills TCG has picked up from POLITICO and other big-name media houses suggests ROC prosecutors should be paying more attention to events in Washington.

Perhaps Julian Lin should have been added to the Powerlist given her active advocacy for Taiwan which includes federal litigation in the District of Columbia and sponsoring media events. ROC prosecutors, if they attack TCG's assertions of US responsibility for the fate of Taiwan, would call into play the seventy year-old question of Taiwan's sovereignty. If the prosecution is based on TCG as a fraud then what of the TCG assertion of US responsibility for Taiwan? Were media houses like POLITICO aiding a fraud or were they duped? Or were they accepting TCG as a legitimate voice of Taiwanese independence?

POLITICO's silence leaves many questions unanswered including the key question, are the Lins fraudsters or political prisoners for their pro-US stance? While the answer is not in, the TCG spending in Washington is more suggestive of pursuit of a political agenda than a scam operation.

