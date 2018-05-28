Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

POLITICO silent on arrest of Powerlist sponsor Julian Lin of Taiwan Civil Government

By       Message Michael Richardson       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/28/18

Author 3874

Julian Lin at the POLITICO podium before her arrest for fraud
(Image by Taiwan Civil Government)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The bond between international media house POLITICO and Taiwan Civil Government formed at the Inauguration Hub top-floor party where TCG picked up the tab was renewed in May 2017. TCG again sponsored a party for POLITICO, a reception to roll out POLITICO's Powerlist of movers and shakers in Washington.

Julian Lin, wife of TCG founder Roger Lin, stepped to the podium wearing a flashy necklace, since seized by Republic of China police in Taiwan. A charming and gracious Lin welcomed attendees to the POLITICO event.

- Advertisement -

Taiwan Civil Government has recently been accused by prosecutors of the Republic of China in-exile of being a fraud ring and running a financial scam based on political ideology. The ROC occupation government has governed Taiwan since it was installed as a caretaker by the United States after World War II. Roger Lin, one of Taiwan's more vocal proponents of Taiwanese independence, formed TCG modeled after the US military civil affairs manual. Lin's advocacy group is a government in waiting.

TCG issues identification cards, vanity license plates, has its own flag, has a paramilitary unit, marches in parades, and conducts training sessions. Said to number 60,000 members, TCG has been strategically spending money in Washington in an effort to influence prominent news organizations in favor of Taiwan independence.

- Advertisement -

ROC prosecutors claim the Lins were keeping money for themselves and have confiscated Julian Lin's jewelry. Prosecutors also claim the Lins were deceiving people by making them think Taiwan Civil Government had some special inside connection to the United States. However, the hefty sponsor bills TCG has picked up from POLITICO and other big-name media houses suggests ROC prosecutors should be paying more attention to events in Washington.

Perhaps Julian Lin should have been added to the Powerlist given her active advocacy for Taiwan which includes federal litigation in the District of Columbia and sponsoring media events. ROC prosecutors, if they attack TCG's assertions of US responsibility for the fate of Taiwan, would call into play the seventy year-old question of Taiwan's sovereignty. If the prosecution is based on TCG as a fraud then what of the TCG assertion of US responsibility for Taiwan? Were media houses like POLITICO aiding a fraud or were they duped? Or were they accepting TCG as a legitimate voice of Taiwanese independence?

POLITICO's silence leaves many questions unanswered including the key question, are the Lins fraudsters or political prisoners for their pro-US stance? While the answer is not in, the TCG spending in Washington is more suggestive of pursuit of a political agenda than a scam operation.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael Richardson is a freelance writer based in Boston. Richardson writes about politics, law, nutrition, ethics, and music. Richardson is also a political consultant.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

J. Edgar Hoover personally ordered FBI to initiate COINTELPRO dirty tricks against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

Angela Davis Demands 'Omaha Two' Be Freed

FBI agents that spied on Martin Luther King also ran COINTELPRO operation against 'Omaha Two'

Did RFK's search for JFK's killers lead to his own murder?

FBI used United Airlines in planned COINTELPRO action against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

COINTELPRO prosecution of Black Panthers haunts Nebraska justice system while policeman's killers go free

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 