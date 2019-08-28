Our Constitution, Big Pharma, Climate Change and Other Lies we Tell Ourselves



Men Had Their Chance

(Image by Akemi Ohira) Details DMCA



If mental health is responsible for America's increasing mass murders, why are we still laughing about a confused Commander-and-Chief with a nuclear football?

Isn't it past time to stop smirking with a Media thinking themselves cleaver and start accepting responsibility for Trump and MIA Pence?

Whether we search for answers in alcohol, syringe, an infomercial for G7 investment in presidential moral bankruptcy or a decaying Senate Majority Leader aiding and abetting foreign invasion of America's blood-red mapped electoral process maybe who we laugh at and what makes us cry is our Dorian Gray portrait.

Wiser now to dissipate Corporatism's fog of Trump jokes, bigotry and incompetence, so we can see clearly our vine of deceit: America's worse election hacking, is domestic Corporate CEO's for whom America is no more first, than the millions overdosing on their marketing and political puppets.

The real enemy of the State is the marriage between, Too Big to Jail Bankers and Conservatives who invest in bad actors cast in an, Acting Government, opting for alternative facts and choosing platforms that inflict international sickle and hammer and domestic hammer and claw for the mass destruction of our children's dreams.

We must turn to our courts before they are completely miscast by Mitch McConnell as he has wounded our FEC.

As it was in our beginning, wealthier male owners of power install men greedy for some, and sealed the deal with a Constitutional, Electoral College.

It preserved the power points, protected the property owners of human beings and defended male Caucasians from any future extreme ideas of allowing the popular vote of the populace, to possibly motion to, call the question, end the battle of the sexes and vote gender equality thus forever castrating America's political Peter Principle; replacing penis power with the potential of diversity.

It is our Electoral College that makes us a, Democratic Republic and not a democracy, as both sides so often erroneously refer to our current corrosive as Flint and Newark water pipes, reality show.

Yet, until the Supreme Court 2000 coup and Putin trumping us in 2016, I was vehemently opposed to 538 electors deciding our voting intentions.

However, when I see adult women waving, Women for Trump signs at rallies chanting, Lock Her Up and Send Her Back, asking Trump to autograph their breasts, while their male counterparts gesticulate like Brown Shirts I begin to see the 27 May 17 September 1787 founding wisdom of Jefferson, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, Benjamin Franklin and George Washington.

As America's violent rebellious birth, turned time-honored Revolution, our Founders, attempting to avoid both a British counter offensive and a standing American Army, proffered, The Second Amendment: a well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State - well-regulated being more National Guard, than Trump enablers driving eight hours to kill in his name.

And, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed - IF, like our Revolutionary War Minutemen, they honor that right , as, well regulated by the free State they are meant to secure .

We cannot risk leaving America in the hands of Americans who believe the man who wreaks havoc on the delicate international balance of trade, treaties, economies, trust, alliances and peace is, the Chosen One.

However, it's not just Trump. Mike Pence is more serpent than Christian, Mitch McConnell more traitor than statesman - and E-Cigarette & Opioid pushers profiting off addiction, as murderous as a Trump worshiper with an NRA approved weapon of mass destruction.

Is Brazil's Rainforest destroying president preamble to Putin's nuclear float to Alaska? Is Trump part of a Troika of intentional destruction of America?

Reminded, four hundred years ago slavery became ensconced in our new nation - indelibly imprinted on the confederacy of our soul, let's remember also, since America's conception, American women have been shackled to second-class citizenship .

I continue to be an advocate for equality and justice for all, but favor women in politics because of men like, Goldwater, Nixon Bush/Cheney and Donald Trump.

Time we replace the lies we tell ourselves with the wisdom to focus our energy and resources on Saving the planet and all life upon it from opportunistic Trump Climate Change denial clones; save climate scientists from our anti-future president; find a cure for Alzheimer's; save our children from cyber bullies, suicide, Opioid overdoes and mass murderers.

To the new wave of Republican women seeking public office, I say, the transformation you're hoping to make in the Republican Party, already exists in the Democratic Party so please join us, in the Left lane.