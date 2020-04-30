I hang out on some market trading sites universally populated by right-wing Trumpers. They daily squawk about the "communism" taking over the US. No, guys, this is not communism. What the powers that be are unveiling as I type this is some form of tyrannical AI universal-control system even Orwell could not have imagined. Let's call it Orwellism. The new America, minus a single tenet or document imagined or created by our Founding Fathers. What the police and surveillance states do not acknowledge is that our wise founders gave us permission to overthrow the government if it failed to live up to the constitution it implemented. We can safely say that they have ignored the tenets and shredded the documents at this point.

Rainer Shea writes regularly about the potential for revolution in the US. I have never thought that regular citizens could win a gun fight with the Pentagon. But there are a lot of us, so a mass revolt is certainly possible - if only we could overcome the specious plot to divide us. The present agenda-based lockdown is, as Mike Pompeo confessed, "a test"; not a test of our medical system, but a test of surveillance-state power and the willingness of citizens to bow down to it. The planned "social distancing" due to stay in effect for another 18 months minimum is a ruse to stop the angry masses from protesting their enslavement. Censorship of all social media has made it very difficult for people to organize. The only uncensored social sites still have little traffic and do not yet compete with facebook, twitter and youtube. That is the first thing that needs to change. We first need to boycott all three of them and move all communication to people-run uncensored sites. Bitchute is probably the largest of the new sites. I am not young anymore. I cannot lead a street march. I can only sit here and type. Those of you who are physically able - get cracking. If you do not, we are all doomed.