Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Only those Muslims will stay in India who assimilate into Hindu culture

By       Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 65550
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)
- Advertisement -

Surendra Singh, a legislator of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has said that once India becomes a "Hindu rashtra", only those Muslims will stay in the country who assimilate into the Hindu culture. "There are a very few Muslims who are patriotic. Once India becomes a Hindu rashtra (Hindu nation), Muslims who assimilate into our culture will stay in India. Those who will not are free to take asylum in any other country," Singh told reporters on Saturday (Jan 13).

He also claimed that by 2024, India would become a Hindu nation. Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "avatar purush" (reincarnation of a deity), Singh said: "As the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) completes 100 years in 2025, by 2024, India will become a Hindu rashtra. By the grace of god, India is going to be a global superpower thanks to the leadership of Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Not only will India become a 'vishwa guru', it will also become a Hindu rashtra by 2024."

It may be recalled that Nathan Godse, a RSS member, assassinated the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

Surendra Singh had shot into limelight when he created a controversy in August 2017 after questioning recruitment of Muslims into the Indian Army.

- Advertisement -

"They cannot be trusted as they have no loyalty towards India. Once they are recruited into the Army, they owe their loyalty to Pakistan instead on India," he had alleged.

Singh had sought a thorough probe into functioning of madrasas in the country alleging that majority of them are breeding ground for churning out terrorists. "We respect only patriotic Muslims but those who are not loyal to country have no right to stay back India. They should leave and live in other countries," he had stated earlier.

Convention on Hindu Rashtra

- Advertisement -

In a bid to exploit Hindu Rashtra emotion of the people throughout the nation, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti is organizing 'All India Hindu Conventions' for the last 5 years.

To discuss the "Road Map to the Establishment Of The Hindu rashtra" by 2023, the Sixth 'All India Hindu Convention' was organized last year from 14th to 17th June at Shri Ramnath Temple, Ponda, Goa.

Other issues on the agenda were: "Need for a countrywide beef ban, failed policies of government in rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus and future of India: Islamic State or Hindu Rashtra."

The Convention was attended by about 400 delegates from more than 150 Hindu organizations from 21 States of Bharat, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In the last three years since the Modi government came to power, the BJP's stated agenda - hiding the party's real self - has been exposed and continues to be exposed, according to Ashok Singh of Daily O.

"The BJP and the government have adopted the fringe group's agenda on cow and beef, leading to mass lynching of Muslims. The agenda of silencing dissenting voices that have sometimes resulted in killings of writers and rationalists have exposed the ruling party's virtual acquiescence," Singh said.

- Advertisement -

The protection of the cow and the ban on beef are important building blocks of the making of a Hindu rashtra - as is the well-planned demonization of minorities. In a significant move to adopt the fringe groups' agenda, the BJP cast aside the mask by appointing Yogi Adityanath, who has always unabashedly espoused the cause of making India a Hindu rashtra, as UP's chief minister, Singh argues.

We are living in Hindu/Hindutva Rashtra

Vrinda Gopinath of Daily O wrote on May 24, 2017 that 3 years of Modi government has turned India into Hindu Rashtra

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

85 percent Muslims voted for President Obama

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 