Surendra Singh, a legislator of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has said that once India becomes a "Hindu rashtra", only those Muslims will stay in the country who assimilate into the Hindu culture. "There are a very few Muslims who are patriotic. Once India becomes a Hindu rashtra (Hindu nation), Muslims who assimilate into our culture will stay in India. Those who will not are free to take asylum in any other country," Singh told reporters on Saturday (Jan 13).

He also claimed that by 2024, India would become a Hindu nation. Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "avatar purush" (reincarnation of a deity), Singh said: "As the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) completes 100 years in 2025, by 2024, India will become a Hindu rashtra. By the grace of god, India is going to be a global superpower thanks to the leadership of Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Not only will India become a 'vishwa guru', it will also become a Hindu rashtra by 2024."

It may be recalled that Nathan Godse, a RSS member, assassinated the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

Surendra Singh had shot into limelight when he created a controversy in August 2017 after questioning recruitment of Muslims into the Indian Army.

"They cannot be trusted as they have no loyalty towards India. Once they are recruited into the Army, they owe their loyalty to Pakistan instead on India," he had alleged.

Singh had sought a thorough probe into functioning of madrasas in the country alleging that majority of them are breeding ground for churning out terrorists. "We respect only patriotic Muslims but those who are not loyal to country have no right to stay back India. They should leave and live in other countries," he had stated earlier.

Convention on Hindu Rashtra

In a bid to exploit Hindu Rashtra emotion of the people throughout the nation, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti is organizing 'All India Hindu Conventions' for the last 5 years.

To discuss the "Road Map to the Establishment Of The Hindu rashtra" by 2023, the Sixth 'All India Hindu Convention' was organized last year from 14th to 17th June at Shri Ramnath Temple, Ponda, Goa.

Other issues on the agenda were: "Need for a countrywide beef ban, failed policies of government in rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus and future of India: Islamic State or Hindu Rashtra."

The Convention was attended by about 400 delegates from more than 150 Hindu organizations from 21 States of Bharat, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In the last three years since the Modi government came to power, the BJP's stated agenda - hiding the party's real self - has been exposed and continues to be exposed, according to Ashok Singh of Daily O.

"The BJP and the government have adopted the fringe group's agenda on cow and beef, leading to mass lynching of Muslims. The agenda of silencing dissenting voices that have sometimes resulted in killings of writers and rationalists have exposed the ruling party's virtual acquiescence," Singh said.

The protection of the cow and the ban on beef are important building blocks of the making of a Hindu rashtra - as is the well-planned demonization of minorities. In a significant move to adopt the fringe groups' agenda, the BJP cast aside the mask by appointing Yogi Adityanath, who has always unabashedly espoused the cause of making India a Hindu rashtra, as UP's chief minister, Singh argues.

We are living in Hindu/Hindutva Rashtra

Vrinda Gopinath of Daily O wrote on May 24, 2017 that 3 years of Modi government has turned India into Hindu Rashtra

