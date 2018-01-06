

(Image by wikipedia) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

By Hamma Mirwaisi

Army Forces of Iran is divided into forces as follows: 'The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is a branch of Iran's Armed Forces founded after 1979 Revolution (It is well trained Militia forces of the Islamic Shi'a fanatic ready to kill Iranian people. They are similar to the ISIS or ISIL Islamic terrorist forces of the Islamic Sunni in Syria, Iraq, and the world at large). Whereas the regular Iranian military (or Artesh) defends Iran's borders and maintains internal order.

According to the Iranian Islamic constitution, The Revolutionary Guards state that their role in protecting the Islamic system is preventing foreign interference as well as coups by the military or "deviant movements". Indeed, they are well trained in Islamic Shi'a teaching to kill the unarmed civilian who oppose Islamic Shi'a laws in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebonan, and Yemen now. Major General Qasem Soleimani is leading Islamic terrorist forces of Islamic Shi'a in the world.

Iranian Government is supporting the Islamic Shi'a Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). And Turkish Government is supporting Islamic Sunni of ISIS or ISIL. Both Islamic Shi'a and Islamic Sunni are Islamic extremist killers terrifying the Islamic countries and world at large.

- Advertisement -

KODAR: The East Kurdistan Democratic and Free Society (KODAR), of the Free Life Party of Kurdistan (PJAK) are well trained and experience forces to defeat the Islamic Shi'a Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran. YPG and YPJ of PYD party in Syria defeated ISIS Islamic Sunni terrorist forces in Syria. KODAR is similar to YPG and YPJ, these forces are using Abdullah Ocalan teaching. They are believing their causes more than the Islamic Shi'a and Sunni terrorist forces.

The Shah of Iran son supporters group and the People's Mujahedin of Iran group are not capable to defeat killing machine of Iran (the Islamic Shi'a Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)). The Islamic Republic of Iran is different from Shah of Iran Government. Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi was coward to fight Islamist of Iran and so is his son. Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi's son wishing that the US Government will go to war with Iran and install him as Shah of Iran in the similar way his father was re-installed by the CIA in the year 1953.

President Donald Trump is wishing to do such things. But the US Government is not ready to wage war against North Korea, Iran, Russia, and China simultaneously.

- Advertisement -

World War III is very dangerous for humanity. Smart leaders will avoid such wars.

References

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_Revolutionary_Guard_Corps

KODAR

.kodar.info/english

- Advertisement -