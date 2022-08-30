One fairly obvious and overlooked reason for the MAGA Chief's theft of classified national documents

Monish R Chatterjee

[At this time (as of 8/30/2022), while the airwaves are rife with high-potency lawyers, TV and media pundits, the DOJ and the rest weighing in on the implications of simply one more act of thievery by the repeat offender, MAGA Chief and crime boss DJT, currently ensconced in his degenerate palace (DP) in Florida, with endless speculations as to why the bloated egomaniac would do such a thing - I offered what to me appeared to be one highly plausible explanation for this behavior, several days earlier. In fact, I posted this on my Facebook timeline on August 20th. Here is my brief explanation, admitting that there can be, and are, other valid ones as well. MRC.]

As obviously criminal and "in your face" as every action by the malevolent, micro-brained, and egomaniacal Orange Menace is, including illegally transporting a great stash of ultra-classified secret government documents to his merry-making degenerate palace (DP), known as Mar-a-Lago in Florida (15 boxes returned after repeated requests, where by far lesser criminals would have been jailed for far less; 11 more seized in the recent FBI raid of the DP; maybe even more undiscovered or disappeared), I have a theory as to why the degenerate fool did this, and apparently held on to them, despite being warned of the abject criminality of doing so.

[See youtube.com/watch?v=EZ-BvX8cmPU

See also: youtube.com/watch?v=bagCj4786D4

And also: youtube.com/watch?v=ZSsetucxzdk]

Keep in mind that in the purely narcissistic buffoon's degenerate mind, he is still King-POTUS (no matter the people gave him the boot). Hence, notice that he and his confederates (which includes a great many in the US Congress; also, I think "confederates" is a perfect word for these thugs) continue to maintain he is the POTUS.

Therefore, the crime boss considers his DP in FL to be "the second White House (WH)" - I have even read this somewhere. He definitely had no intention of leaving the WH after Jan. 20th - having criminally and shamelessly created a pure fiasco following his substantial loss in Nov. 2020 (by 7+ million votes - a statistic that puts the Electoral College racist methodology to endless shame that the minority vote-getter can be declared the winner in this purposely deeply flawed system), acting like the 78-year-old toddler he really is. The King-POTUS Toddler even lost the Electoral College by the substantial 306-232 margin, a margin the incorrigible low-life called a "landslide" in 2016, since then it went in his favor (by whatever crooked means). He was, however, forced to move from the WH once his successor was sworn in on Jan. 20th, 2021, escorted out of his 4-year headquarters of mega-lies peddling by the Secret Service and others. To continue his monstrous, self-serving, profiteering plan, therefore, he has subsequently set up DP as his King-POTUS headquarters, where in addition to spewing his hateful, conspiracist and lying inanities regularly to his cult followers, he also "receives" foreign leaders (such as the vicious racist and openly fascist Viktor Orban of Hungary). This dangerously deluded purveyor of immorality, corruption and violence is thus "acting as the King-POTUS, and seems unstoppable. Therefore, to keep his fantasist grasp on power, holding on to top-secret documents (illegally) became a means by which the malevolent buffoon could hold the nation hostage, and blackmail an entire country, pretending he had his "finger on the red button" and could use these classified documents as bargaining chips. I do not doubt that in all these criminal actions, each of which deserves serious prosecution and penalty, King-POTUS has been advised and assisted by a cabal of criminal co-conspirators (such as Giuliani, Eastman and several others in the disgraceful contingent). All this is even beyond the likelihood he might or could definitely trade some of the top-secret material to the highest bidders abroad (and this needs to be investigated also). I have no doubt this was all planned and calculated, aided and abetted by King-POTUS's partners in crime.

This is right now my theory - I predict this will be suggested by and make the rounds of high-falutin punditry in the coming days.

(PS from 8/30: This mega-maniacal lunatic has already set this country on the trajectory of another confederate war-path. And the noise and din of that violence in the horizon is intensifying - note the explicit threat issued by Lindsey Graham only 2 days ago.)