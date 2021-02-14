The Duopolic Dysfunction on Display in the Senate Verdict on Career Criminal Trump

[I posted the statement below in reaction to the Senate acquittal, 57-43, of the hardcore criminal and mob boss DJT, only minutes ago]:

A lifelong career criminal, a vicious mob boss, an unrepentant lowest among the very vilest of the human species, a congenital liar, a filthy robber his (this scumbag's) entire life, a murderer, a barbaric blot upon civilization, has been "acquitted" by the UNITED STATES SENATE. A sorry spectacle for the world to see. No surprise here, of course. Everything went exactly as expected- all the wagging dogs who were collaborators and co-conspirators in the crime, sat as "jurors" in this pathetic system, worked with the "defense team", and voted without the slightest shred of decency, to give a pass to the filthiest creature of all time to rise to national prominence. The best we could say is that 7 of the revolting R-party (conglomeration of racists, bigots, profiteers, unprincipled to their very core) went with what was obvious as daylight. But the other 43/50- including the filthiest among the filthy- the slimy turtle (MM) from Kentucky, and the horrific criminal (LG) from South Carolina, were along the disgraceful traitors.

At the very least, I will say I am glad this exercise actually took place. It put on display the built-in biases and defects in the US "democratic" system (the filthy scumbag who polluted the scene from 2016 till now, demonstrated these weaknesses along the lines of the most vile and disgusting, inhuman and beastly acts he carried out non-stop, with direct approval from the R-side of the utterly disgusting duopoly here. It also has branded the worst violators of the rule of law and minimal human decency. LET THE NAMES HAWLEY, CRUZ, MCCONNELL, GRAHAM and a whole bunch of other slime be carved out in history for the horrific monsters they all are. LET HISTORY NOT FORGET. And let history serve its verdict of caution and correction on every attempt by the US to pontificate around the world about "Democracy," "Freedom," "Rule of Law," and other platitudes (all while coddling dictators worldwide, and sending out assassins and death squads to bring death and destruction upon democratically elected governments all over the world). THE UNITED STATES HAS BEEN EXPOSED FOR WHAT IT REALLY IS- AN ELITIST OLIGARCHY CATERING TO ROBBERS, PROFITEERS, GUN-RUNNERS AND VIOLENT MOBSTERS. For the pathetic state of this country, the only thing we can say is: THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST. And given the slime who have been given full pass and full reign, I PREDICT FAR WORSE IS AHEAD. May destiny help the human world.