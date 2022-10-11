 
 
One Candidate in LAUSD Board District 6 was Willing to Answer Questions

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments, In Series: 2022 LAUSD Elections
"My goal as the next school board member for district 6 is to deliver courageous and transparent leadership that inspires trust in our public schools."
-- Marvin Rodriguez

Map of Board District 6. To find your LAUSD Board District visit: https://lavote.gov/apps/precinctsmaps.
Running for public office is a process that forces candidates to set their vulnerabilities out for all the world to see. Especially in the era of social media, one's entire life is laid bare with the possibility of any misstep being exposed. One only has to look at the example of lame-duck City Councilman Gil Cedillo's 2017 challenger, Joe Bray-Ali, to see the personal risks of challenging power. Candidates who put themselves on the line in this way should be commended for their bravery.

Also under the microscope is a candidate's policy positions. Every comment that someone makes is an opportunity to turn away a potential voter who disagrees. To defend against this many candidates, particularly incumbents, will say as little as possible in an attempt to run out the clock. LAUSD School Board member Kelly Gonez, who represents Board District 6, appears to be following this playbook as she ignores invitations to many debates or other ways to engage with the voters. She has also refused to answer any of the questions about issues facing the district that I have sent her during the entire campaign.

In comparison, her opponent in the November 8th election, Marvin Rodriguez, has responded to every one of the questions that I have sent him. These answers can be found in the following links:

As ballots are mailed to the voters, I gave the candidates one last chance to make their positions known to the voters along with the opportunity to make a final appeal to the voters. The 20 Questions covered a variety of topics and, in an effort to respect the candidate's time constraints during the final days of campaigning, were designed so that they could be answered with a "yes" or a "no."

As could be predicted, Kelly Gonez refused to answer. Marvin Rodriguez's answers can be found below along with his appeal for your vote:

The Rodriguez family
Representation:

1. The Los Angeles City Council has 15 seats. The LAUSD covers a larger geographic area but only has seven representatives. Would you support an effort to increase the number of seats on the LAUSD School Board?

  • Marvin Rodriguez: YES

2. Many LAUSD schools have rules that prohibit students from having their cell phones out during school hours. Should the LAUSD Board have the same rule during Public Comment?

  • Marvin Rodriguez: YES

3. The Brown act does not require general public comment during "special" meetings but does not prohibit it. Should the LAUSD maintain a public comment period during every board meeting?

  • Marvin Rodriguez: YES

4. The Superintendent announced that there would be four "accelerated days" in the 2022-23 school year without getting input or buy-in from the community. Should there be a requirement that major changes like this one have a community comment period before being implemented?

  • Marvin Rodriguez: YES

5. If the Superintendent position becomes vacant during your term do you commit to an open process that complies with the Brown Act and gives parents a voice before a final vote is taken to extend a contract to the selected candidate?

  • Marvin Rodriguez: YES

6. If you vacate your position before the end of your term to assume office for another elected position would you agree to reimburse the district for the cost of a special election to pick your replacement?

  • Marvin Rodriguez: YES

Charter Schools:

7. The North Valley Military Institute settled a lawsuit alleging "abhorrent child sex abuse" without notifying parents on the campus where they are co-located under PROP-39. Does transparency need to be increased for charter schools operating on public school campuses?

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race.
 

