On the Verge of Nuclear War

One wonders if this latest extremely provocative and hostile accusation against Russia, supported by Washington's empire, is the prelude to war. There is no basis whatsoever for the statement of the US Department of State that "on March 4, Russia used a military-grade nerve agent to attempt to murder a British citizen and his daughter in Salisbury."

Considering the fact that no evidence has been presented that any nerve agent was involved, no evidence that it was a Russian nerve agent, and no evidence that Russia, or Putin himself according to the crazed British foreign secretary, is responsible, this accusation is the most reckless and irresponsible charge imaginable.

If the Russians do not now realize that the only terms on which they are acceptable to the West is as a vassal state of the West, they are beyond all hope and will be destroyed. If the Russian Atlanticist Integrationists continue to paralyze the Russian government, Russia is finished. There is no greater threat to Russia than its own Atlanticist Integrationists.

What will be Washington's next orchestration through one of its vassal states, such as "Great" Britain? Can it get any worse? If the Russian government is realistic, it will expect an incoming nuclear ICBM strike. There is no other reason for the long collection of false charges against Russia except to prepare the insouciant Western peoples for war. If the Russian government does not realize that Washington is bringing war to Russia, the Russian government is endangering Russia's survival.

If the Russian government continues to believe that "the door to dialogue is open," the Russian government is deluded beyond repair.

The insouciant Western people, concerned with things of no consequence, sit in their stupidity while their corrupt politicians tell them lies. The populations of the West are so stupid that they do not have a clue as to the consequences of the lies that they are fed.

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

