Article submitted with editing by Franklin Lamb, Oxford, UK.

Preface: Franklin Lamb has conducted research on Libya's archeological treasures and politics over the past more than two decades of many visits to the country. During the 2011 uprising, Lamb was in Libya and filed more than two dozen Reports all of which are available on OpEdNews (see author's page ).

In late 2011 Lamb repeatedly defended Saif Al Islam as well as both of their alma mater, the London School of Economics (LSE), relative to Saif's defense of his Doctoral Thesis in front of the stern and frankly a bit intimidating Professor Lord Meghnad Desai and other LSE faculty. A suggestion cropped up in some social media which insinuated that there might have been some sort of malfeasance during the hours-long oral examination.

Lamb's refutation of the insinuations was that during his own defense of his PhD thesis at the LSE, there was no way that the examiners would cut corners and risk their academic standing, as well as that of the London School of Economies. Lamb noted: "I nervously defended my thesis on the subject of Pollution as a problem of International Law in front of a six-member inquisition, who cut me no slack. I am very sure that they did not for Saif either."

Meanwhile, Lamb is urging Saif and his sister Aisha, a lawyer and former UN Goodwill Ambassador, to help heal their great country and work for Libya's future by entering politics, given that their popular and tribal support is rising dramatically.

The purpose of the following communication by Saif Al Islam, edited by Franklin Lamb, is to pinpoint for the global public some of the events that the Libyan people were subjected to over the past six years, during which few doubt that horrendous crimes were committed against the Libyan people. Crimes committed under the banner of an International Responsibility to Protect (R2P), and offered as a purely humanitarian intervention for the protection of civilians, and to introduce democracy and prosperity across Libya. Tragically the result was the obverse.

NATO forces, in collaboration with some Arab regimes and a few thousand Libyans, attacked the people of Libya, with the majority of the weapons in their arsenal. The R2P 'humanitarian rationale' dictated to the international community was as misguided as the invasion of Iraq in 2003, and was nothing less than a systematic destruction of a sovereign nation, peaceful people and culture, including much destruction of Libya's archeological history, which we are witnessing again today in Syria.

The brief memorandum below documents some of these crimes and calls on the international community, human rights organizations and NGOs to support Libya and her people during this tragic period and assist to rebuild this small but unique country.

