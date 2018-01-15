- Advertisement -

Browsing the Internet, one can find a deluge of entries on social justice and peace activists, but very little about their own introspections on how they see and feel themselves as activists.

Seeking to fill at least partially that void I aim to explore in this article what it is like to be an activist in America for social justice and peace. I will do this in four ways.

First, since this journal is read by activists with varying levels and types of activity I will ask them about their activism. How would you answer the following questions?

Your Activist Self Checklist

Intense (e.g., alienation, anger, burnout, paranoia, suicidal)?

Unusual (e.g., pride in fighting the corpocracy)?

B. Activities:

Armchair Activist? Street Activist? Activist Elsewhere? Professional Activist?

Percentage Yearly Time Spent on Activism:

Minimal (25% or less)?

Moderate (More than 25%)?

Extensive (50% or more)?

C. Experiences and Degree of Hardship:

