The Childhood of America's Power Elite and its War Addiction

By Gary Brumback

Headlined to H1 12/27/17

America was born in the womb of war, has never stopped warring, and her fate will most likely be to die in the arms of war. Her warring addiction has been passed down from one generation to the next as her very few power elite have instigated war for self-serving purposes.

Would it be an exaggeration to say that precisely because of America's corpocracy and its unbroken history of power elites (i.e., captains of industry and Wall Street, influential politicians, and influential members of the military and the deep state) that America is the most evil and destructive nation in the history of the world.?

Her repulsive foreign policy resume would seem to be testimony enough, as it includes the genocide of native Americans; the kidnapping and enslaving of native Africans; the killing of more people and the destruction of more property than that done by any other nation; the goading of Japan and allowing the Pearl Harbor attack in order to con the American people into accepting entry into yet another World War; the unnecessary nuclear bombing of two of Japan's populous cities; the unparalleled bombing and biological warfare attacks on North Korea; the deep state's assassination of JFK because he was determined to dismantle the CIA and pacify America and the assassination of MLK, Jr,; the probable "false flag" destruction of the Twin Towers; the world's largest military budget and mightiest forces; the bombing of more countries than done by any other country; the operation of military bases in nearly 40 foreign countries; and so on and so on to more of the same. If international law had any clout, America's power elite would have been imprisoned long ago. But America can't escape the court of public opinion throughout the world, an opinion that America is the greatest threat to world peace.

Turning to her repulsive domestic policy; it reveals itself in skyrocketing unemployment; an infinite income equality gap; gun violence; costly and unequally available health care; soaring homelessness; militarized and brutal police; round the clock surveillance of citizens; overflowing prisons; punishment of dissent; and so on and so on to more of the same.

I have written extensively about America's corpocracy but my explanations for it did not probe deeply enough. I examined only the power elite in its adulthood that has generally been characterized as being profoundly immoral to the point of being evil, psychopathic, and filthy rich yet still greedy. How and when do the power elite come to possess such odious characteristics? Obviously, positions of power and its circumstances and situations are instrumental factors. But the people also make the place, so to speak. Were they born evil and psychopathic, for instance? I think not. The explanation can be found in their "deformative" years.

The "Deformative" Years of America's Power Elite

This article fills in the gap in my analysis by focusing briefly on the childhood of war, the formative years before adulthood in which various influences have their greatest and long-lasting effects on those being formed, or as we shall see, being "deformed." While I will be mostly speculative because conclusive research on the subject is nonexistent, I think my speculations are buttressed by the intuitively obvious and the anecdotal.

There are I think five "deformatives;" a sociopathic society, socioeconomic status, upbringing, the entertainment industry; and the corporate media. While they have a more profound effect on the childhood of the powerless, the children of the power elite are nevertheless certainly not immune to them.

Deformed by a Sociopathic Society

Sociologist Charles Derber, who wrote a book on the subject, tells us that America is a sociopathic society in which people, regardless of their socioeconomic status, care only about themselves. 1 For instance, I doubt that among the power elite neither parents and therefor neither their children have any sense of compassion for the war dead left by America's military aggression. In any case, that America is a corpocracy ruled by its power elite is evidence enough that we live in a psychopathic society.

Derber argues that it is the corrupt collusion between big business and big government, which defines the corpocracy, more so than people in the society that is sociopathic. I disagree. I would argue that blaming structures more than the structure builders and operators puts the cart before the horse. But that simple fact didn't convince the corrupt US Supreme Court in their infamous ruling that corporations are persons. Even pilotless drones bombing away are guided by people thousands of miles away.

Deformed by Socioeconomic Status

Rich children become rich adults, and, because wealth usually confers power (i.e., the usually unrestrained capacity to decide ends and means), they also become powerful adults, partly, of course, by the positions they come to occupy. Beyond that simple truism is another one; while socioeconomic status clearly deforms the youth of the powerless, their counterpart among the power elite are also affected, and the effects are mediated by the upbringing of youth by their wealthy parents.

From flickr.com: Video Games {MID-217626}
Video Games
(Image by Kirt Edblom)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Deformed by Upbringing

The family is like a foundry that casts metal into desired forms. The forms desired by wealthy and powerful parents are children who grow up to be replicas of their parents. Parents are role models, deliberate or not, good or bad, for their children. A deformed role model of antisocial attitudes, opinions and behavior produces a deformed copy.

The children of the power elite are expected to become wealthy and powerful adults, and expectations are one of the most potent influences on future behavior. I have often written that "Behind every great performance is a great expectation;" unfortunately, in the case of the powerful the expectations are usually ignoble and the performance exploitative and worse.

The wealthy place great stock in the education of their children, but it is the wrong kind of education and thus the wrong kind of learning. All three levels of government; federal, state, and local, shape America's youth not through socially responsible and quality teaching but through administrative policy making and implementation. Students are taught what these levels of governments want them to learn, and so they will never learn in the classroom, for example, about America's sordid history and current state of domestic and foreign affairs.

Students are mostly taught the what and when of carefully screened historical events, but if they are taught the why it is the state's rationalized and dissembling explanations. For instance, the most authentic book on American history in my opinion has not been approved by any state in America for the curricula at the middle or high school level. 2 As for higher education one would be hard put to find an elite university that has not been funded and compromised by the state. Take Harvard as a case in point. It offers senior executive courses for military personnel and its law school churns out corporate lawyers.

And then there is religious education, which is not too different from secular education. Both start with young formative minds. Both fill those minds with doctrines, leaving little room left for critical reasoning to question those doctrines, including learning how to discover and distinguish factual knowledge from beliefs. Both help sustain America's warring and spying habits. While the power elite don't push religion as the powerless do, whatever religion the wealthy children get is no less compromised by the corpocracy.

Deformed by the Entertainment Industry

The entertainment industry preys on young people, rich or poor, seducing them with glorified war movies, violent video games, jingoistic patriotic displays at sporting events, and what have you. The industry cheapens real life and thus makes real battlefield deaths less horrifying if at all.

Deformed by the Corporate Media

Controlled by large corporations aided by the warfare state, the American people, young and old, are played for fools, more so I suspect the powerless than the powerful. America's warring is always minimized and defended as just and necessary. Young people grow up accepting and promoting war.

Conclusion

America's power elite are not born addicted to war. They acquire the habit gradually when they were young and increasingly become less humane and less innocent. This is certainly not a startling conclusion. Nor should the extension of it be startling to anyone not deformed; as America's power elite sow their seeds the day will come when there are no more seeds to be sown, by anyone.

Notes

1. Derber, C. Sociopathic Society: A People's Sociology of the United States. Routledge, 2013.

2. Jacobson, L. Is Book by Howard Zinn the 'Most Popular' High-School History Textbook? Politifact, April 15, 2015.

 

Retired organizational psychologist.

Author of The Devil's Marriage: Break Up the Corpocracy or Leave Democracy in the Lurch; America's Oldest Professions: Warring and Spying; and Corporate Reckoning Ahead.

Blog spot: (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Gary Brumback

(Member since Oct 1, 2011)


  New Content

To a good extent the "deformed adulthood" of America's war habit can be explained by its "deformed childhood." Five "deformatives" are discussed. Can you think of others or variations on the five?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 4:54:57 PM

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 4:54:57 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Reply to Gary Brumback:

I think the one deformity is being raised to worship $$$. As much or most of the world is. We adults are all "deformed children," for many and maybe countless reasons.

Would it be an exaggeration to say that precisely because of America's corpocracy and its unbroken history of power elites (i.e., captains of industry and Wall Street, influential politicians, and influential members of the military and the deep state) that America is the most evil and destructive nation in the history of the world?

No, it's a serious understatement.

I taught for three years in the early seventies at what is arguably the wealthiest "old money" school in the world click here I loved it and had great rapport with the kids. And most of the parents of my kids.

Many circumstances and events stand out in my mind, but I think the greatest one was when I was at a parent-teacher party, of which there were many, when I took a leak in an expansive and well-done bathroom. There on the wall was a tiny clipping from the WSJ talking about the $$$ being generated from some aspect of the Vietnam War. It shocked me at the time--still does--but as the years have rolled by, I see that I was working for the war economy.

Ditto growing up, with my Dad, who fought in the trenches in WW11, working for Sperry Gyroscope and later Gruman, working on navigation systems for missiles and nuclear powered submarines.

Very long story short, I see our war hawk empire as a system built on very old, truly ancient, assumptions, with many otherwise good people caught up in it--and run by a few truly ignorant humans, who have bought into "the bottom line," aka money is everything. I would point to our president as a prime example, with other personal problems compounding the issue.

It is ideas we need to fight, as even elements of our species have bought into sorry and erroneous memes that WILL BE the end of us if not changed sooner than later.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 8:40:44 PM

Gary Brumback

Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011)


Reply to Daniel Geery:

Daniel, you have accumulated invaluable experiences. You grew up in the thick of the subject at hand. You witnessed it. You experienced it. You obviously benefitted from it. It's too damn bad Utah didn't elect you!


I don't think the power elite who rule America are ignorant. They know coldly and exactly what they are doing.


MLKJr would agree w/ you re fighting ideas rather than the people who hold them , but that is tough to do as you well know.


Gary

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 10:09:42 PM

Richard Pietrasz

Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007)


Reply to Gary Brumback:

Excellent article.

My variation of your five is six: family, churches, schools, government, entertainment especially including sports, and "news" media.

I disagree on one point. Most of the wealthy and powerful are not "me only" people. Most have the same social needs and desires as other people, but their sense of community is limited to a very small community of like people.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 11:18:19 PM

Gary Brumback

Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011)


Reply to Richard Pietrasz:

Richard, I can't disagree w/ your six.


According to the late psychologist Abraham Maslow, there is a hi9erarchy of human needs, with the lower ones needing to be met before the higher ones can. The power elite are probably near the top of his hierarchy. They don't need a wide circle of contacts to be up there.


Gary

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 12:30:48 AM

BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


Reply to Gary Brumback:

You exaggerate. "America" had wars, others did.

Wars did not characterize the US any more than any country that had the same position.

To reduce Rome or Britain to wars would be wrong. So it is with the US.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 11:37:56 PM

Gary Brumback

Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011)


Reply to BFalcon:

Daniel Geery thought my "exaggeration" was an understatement. Read more unbiased history.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 12:34:00 AM

Kenneth Johnson

Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014)


  New Content

High School ROTC programs are very popular in our area (the Southern California neighborhoods influenced by Camp Pendleton and San Diego) accompanied by a plethora of patriotic Media 'who-raw' support.

I'd hate to imagine where we'd be without our Marines and Navy, Army and Air Force. It's not that. But why the overkill?

Is it necessary to brainwash children (bringing to mind the Hitler Youth effort) to enlist the quality of personnel the Movers and Shakers are seeking for our 'defense'?

Oh well - Onward Christian Soldiers. We need to trust 'our' war planners to keep us safe.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 5:55:54 PM

Gary Brumback

Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011)


Reply to Kenneth Johnson:

Kenneth, I think the power elite do indeed think it is necessary to brainwash their children, although they would not see it as we do as brainwashing. It would be matter of habit for them.


As for the Hitler Youth program, a friend of mine was in that program. I'm not sure she had a choice in the matter.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 6:22:35 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Reply to Kenneth Johnson:
I'd hate to imagine where we'd be without our Marines and Navy, Army and Air Force. It's not that.


I do imagine it and take a strong liking to it. I also like to think of the alternatives, such as "dropping bread, not bombs."

I advocate that every adult give a good shot at imagining both.

For example, click here

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 8:45:09 PM

Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008)


Reply to Daniel Geery:

We could reduce this massive military empire to a great extent, save meg-billions and still have the most powerful military in the world. What are those many thousands of troops stationed all across the world actually accomplishing except causing this government to appropriate billions upon billions of taxpayer dollars that are shoveled into the furnaces of war. This government used several hundred thousand troops in the Afgan War and the US military was

Two relatively small nations were not conquered by the most powerful military the world has ever seen. And we keep doing the same thing over and over. And the biggest reason is that this government of ours is joined at the hip with the defense industry corporations that have made trillions from these wars. And, of course, Vietnam was a total disaster.

When I was in the military during the Cold War the military was much more defense-minded; that was before the Vietnam War that seemed to shift the US war machine into high gear where it has stayed and even accelerated since then. As I have said many times war is deeply embedded in the American psyche. No other nation in the world is so aggressive militarily and one day we are going to break the bank with this addiction to and obsession with war.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 9:14:39 PM

Gary Brumback

Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 25 fans, 60 articles, 955 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

Michael, as you surely know: 1. The military-industrial complex needs enemies to justify the squandering of the treasury on the national security budget and the profits that flow from it; 2. Because the complex needs enemies it creates enemies; and 3. because it needs enemies, it doesn't intend to conquer them even if it could, which is doubtful, as you illustrate.


Gary

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 9:58:18 PM

Richard Pietrasz

Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007), 11 fans, 2524 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Kenneth Johnson:   New Content

I concluded years ago that not only is major reform of the US military vital for USA and the rest of the world, the existing US military institutions must be exposed and destroyed for that reform to occur. As it is, they are far too proud of their many crimes against humanity, and far too contemptuous of civilians of all countries especially their own.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 11:25:16 PM

Gary Brumback

Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 25 fans, 60 articles, 955 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Richard Pietrasz:   New Content

I agree, Richard.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 1:06:24 AM

Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 80 fans, 431 articles, 2143 comments


  New Content

Gary: a great article and you could not be more accurate in your assessment of how this agenda of endless war has become embedded in the American psyche. I don't know how many times I have stated something about America's wars, i.e., that the invasion and destruction of Iraq was illegal and immoral to someone I know and I rarely get a response of agreement and often it seems like they don't want to hear any such criticism; it's anti-American in their minds, that's because over many years many of them have been mind-conditioned to believe that these wars are entirely justifiable.


I wish everyone in America could read your article and digest what it says and maybe some would wake up to what is really going on, question what this government is doing and refuse to be mind-conditioned.


And what is also a massive problem relating to this issue is that there are few writers who are writing articles such as yours; so many TV hosts that never, ever mention anything about these wars and military actions. For example I never hear anything about what is and has been going on in Syria. America's journalists could awaken the American people but they have no intention of doing so. A national tragedy.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 8:54:18 PM

Gary Brumback

Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 25 fans, 60 articles, 955 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

Michael, thank you for your gracious compliment. I absolutely agree with you on everything else you said.


My own extended family doesn't read me or listen to me. Some day I'm going to write an article on the effects of futility on activists.


Gary

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 9:52:23 PM

Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 80 fans, 431 articles, 2143 comments


Reply to Gary Brumback:   New Content
I also have members of my family that know what I write about and never read any of it. Two of my brothers bought into the Bush invasion of Iraq. This mind conditioning of which I speak is everywhere.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 11:25:26 PM

Rick Kincade

Author 84503

(Member since Dec 10, 2012), 1 fan, 284 comments


  New Content
Gary, thanks for such a comprehensive and concise article. Very important thoughts on the brainwashing of the young ones. They pick things up so easily. When Reagan was in office and claiming to "not remember" a kid stole a buck knife and a gold tooth while staying over after going to a baseball game in KC. Two years later when I realized what happened and was back in Arkansas I took him to the woods and asked him. Of course his reply was "I don't remember." I laughed and said I could understand you not remembering stealing a knife but how many gold teeth have you taken? ......... skipping to present day my son who is 16 and on the autism spectrum (but appears pretty normal) responds just like the politicians to any statement that he doesn't agree with. He interrupts, re-frames the issue and then buries any responses in his "highly spun" description of what is real. I tell him that it could get you a job as a press secretary but it won't win you many friends. There is a lot of work to do. Thanks for opening some doors to the possibilities.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 10:58:01 PM

Gary Brumback

Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 25 fans, 60 articles, 955 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Rick Kincade:   New Content

Rick, that's an amazing personal anecdote about the Bedtime for Bonzo president

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 12:37:55 AM

Kenneth Johnson

Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 14 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1723 comments


  New Content

Great comments all. I don't disagree with what any of you have written.

I think of the average military man (I know and have known many) is in the service because it's the only jobs program available for young people. The brainwashing of children which is associated with this government program is shameful. If we teach our young that their survival choice comes down to either killing or being killed, we will end up with a nation of killers, and the News will feature such behavior as entertainment.

My brother fought in the Korean War as an Army draftee. He made a comment to me once that it took him a long time to get over the brainwashing; yet, he remained a Republican. Scary huh?

There is no doubt that our nation must stay on guard. I wouldn't want to be invaded by the military of a hostile nation. It is naïve to believe that the people in the world at large would be our pals if we let down our guard; nations would continue to behave according to their own self-interests. Do not disregard the theme of 'America First' if you plan to make any headway using the election process. You can not oppose this incantation and win.

The issue I have with the military establishment goes to the command and control issues, and beyond. To the Oligarchs. To the Bankers. To the Deciders.

Real diplomacy is sorely needed today, and has been handicapped in favor of war as a first option.

Using our military to destroy and conquer for profit, per orders from the psychopaths, are crimes greater than the sins of sexual thoughts and actions which bring our people to their knees.

It is we, the people, who are ultimately responsible for this dysfunction, as Pogo has stated.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 12:36:13 AM

Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 80 fans, 431 articles, 2143 comments


Reply to Kenneth Johnson:   New Content

This country could have a strong military to protect its people from those countries that pose a threat but what we don't need is a military empire to deal with those threats. This government has become the prosecutor, judge, and jury in dealing with other nations; it has followed an agenda of military intimidation and domination and, while that is working right now in the long run it will come to an end. All we need do is to remember that down through the history of the world every major empire from the Roman Empire to the British Empire has collapsed. And there is no question but that the military empire that this government has created will experience that same fate. It's only a matter of time.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 12:58:00 AM

Gary Brumback

Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 25 fans, 60 articles, 955 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Kenneth Johnson:   New Content

Kenneth, let's be thankful that your brother does not suffer from PTS or committed suicide. The fact that he remained a Republican is no more scary than had he been a Democrat. Both parts are evil to their core.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 1:51:05 AM

Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 32 fans, 1 articles, 6 quicklinks, 4018 comments


  New Content

I agree that war is part of the DNA of the US elites. That's because we have always been a conquering force. Our wars are all about conquering land for profit. If you are aware of the devastation that follows every US "intervention", it becomes painfully clear that the motivations are never about improving the lives of the conquered people. They always end up far worse off than they were before our military arrived.

What's truly amazing is that the American people's fortunes have plummeted as the military Empire has overextended itself. And yet, they still fall for the rah rah hyper patriotism at public events.

Lest we forget, attitudes were quite different right after the Vietnam police action. There were a number of anti-war films that did well at the box office such as Dr. Strangelove and Fail Safe.

It took 911 to turn the tide back towards war mania. It also accomplished the task of putting enough fear of being labeled soft on terrorism in the minds of Congress that they virtually rubber stamp every increase in Pentagon spending that comes before them without even demanding an audit to find out where the 6 + trillion dollars that are missing went. Even so called progressive members fall in line.

The wealthy elites are master manipulators and the public for the most part remains clueless how horribly they are mislead about the nature of US policy.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 12:45:41 AM

Gary Brumback

Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 25 fans, 60 articles, 955 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Lois, I totally agree that the "wealthy elites are master manipulators."

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 1:17:55 AM

Jim Miles

Author 5671

(Member since Apr 18, 2007), 11 fans, 150 articles, 17 quicklinks, 568 comments, 3 diaries


  New Content

Nothing to really argue against here. It is particular of U.S. society, but also inclusive of others as well - including Canada, Australia and other western countries subservient to the U.S. - that all members of society are exposed to rampant advertising/propaganda from birth that inculcates (from the Latin "to grind in with the heel") the attitudes necessary to support war and its attributes.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 12:52:04 AM

Gary Brumback

Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 25 fans, 60 articles, 955 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Jim Miles:   New Content

Jim, I liked your Latin version of "to grind in with the heel." Hadn't heard of that before.

Gary

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 1:20:14 AM

