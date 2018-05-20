Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Obama should lift the Dems, now

By       Message Brent Budowsky       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/20/18

Author 3419
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

From The Hill

From flickr.com: Barack Obama {MID-293794}
Barack Obama
(Image by Secretary of Defense)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Warning to Democrats: recent weeks of polling show a narrowing Democratic lead in the midterm elections. Talk of a blue wave, which was justified by polling data until recently, should now give way urgency, focus and appealing to voters on issues that improve their lives and decide their votes.

The state of American politics today is total war from President Trump. He wages aggressive political war against countless Americans he treats as political enemies, diplomatic war against our democratic allies in Europe, partisan war against special counsel Robert Mueller who investigates Russia's continuing attack against America, and cultural war against minority groups he offends with vindictive insults to rally his political base.

Former President Obama, who a recent CNN poll showed is viewed as a better president than Trump by a margin of 56 to 37 percent, should now step forward, clearly, thoughtfully and forcefully. He should speak with the fierce urgency of now on behalf of Democrats facing the most important midterm elections in modern history.

- Advertisement -

The problem facing Democrats is not lack of a message, it is lack of a messenger. Democrats in Congress and across America are offering worthy and compelling policies, but the most vivid pictures voters see of Democrats on television are sound bite snippets of talk that is dominated by Trump.

Obama is the only national Democrat who would galvanize an explosion of attention from the media and voters about what Democrats stand for, who Democrats fight for and how Democrats will make life better in a nation that hungers for not just attacks against Trump, but a compelling alternative to Trump.

Obama and every Democrat should watch "Bobby Kennedy for President," the stirring new documentary from Netflix that I mentioned last week, because the story of RFK demonstrates by living history the heart, soul and fighting spirit that Democrats should offer to lead the nation in 2018 and 2020.

- Advertisement -

Many Americans feel left behind, alienated and worried because they do not share in the prosperity of the nation and do not feel that anyone in Washington cares about them. Many would vote for a politician who speaks thousands of falsehoods and is embroiled in dozens of scandals if they believe he is the only politician speaking to them, no matter how untrue his words.

Democrats in 2018 should remember Bobby Kennedy in 1968. RFK fought with passion and conviction for underprivileged blacks, exploited Hispanic workers, hard-hit white voters in Appalachia and young people whose dreams he offered the promise of coming true.

If Obama comes out swinging in 2018 as RFK came out swinging in 1968 he would light up the television screens and social media platforms with saturation coverage of the political battle of our century between two competing parties and visions, pitting the good things Obama did as president, which make him still so popular today, against the vile things Trump does to destroy them, which makes him so widely disliked by comparison.

Obama should fight like a lion for ObamaCare and against massive insurance premiums caused by the disastrous policies of Trump and Republicans, which would have been even more catastrophic except for the courageous single vote of a timeless American hero, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), whom Obama and so many Americans honor with high praise.

Obama should fight like a lion for the Dreamers against the cruel, vicious and sometimes race-baiting attacks by Trump who broke his word to Democratic leaders and seeks to kill the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Obama should proclaim, as John Kennedy said, that a rising tide should lift all boats, while Republicans offer tax cuts that enhance big fortunes of the wealthiest and provide small change to everyone else. He should remind voters, as Robert Kennedy said the night Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, that America does not need more hatred and division but more love, and wisdom, and compassion toward one another as fellow members of the American family.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Brent Budowsky is a regular columnist on thehill.com. He served as Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Lloyd Bentsen, responsible for commerce and intelligence matters, including one of the core drafters of the CIA Identities Law. Served (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Republicans propose another recession

The Great Bank Robbery of 2009

BP bailout proposal coming soon

A Bernie Sanders Shocker Is Coming

The Real Rahm Emanuel Story

Fox News Attacks 'Lesbian Air America Host'

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 