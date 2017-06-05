

Nursery rhymes for the times

Hush-a-by baby

On the poor farm

The drought so severe,

Grasshoppers swarm.

When the grasshoppers leave

Nothing green will remain.

Where is our hope?

Where is the rain?







Two, four, six,

Eight, ten,

I'd throw the president

in the pen.

Twelve, fourteen,

sixteen, eighteen;

there's no one better.

How very obscene!



Fake news, fake news,

President can

Make us feel like idiots

When his sh*t hits the fan.

Get mad, feel bad,

But make a mental note:

Next time find an honest one

Worthy of our vote.







Jack Paste

Could stand no waste

And his wife could stand no litter,

And so betwixt them both

They left the old world better.



Dickery, dickery, dock,

The mouse ran up the doomsday clock;

When the clock struck the hour

Mouse fell in the flour.

Dickery, dickery dock.





Ring around the rosey

Pockets full of posey,

Mushroom, mushroom!

All fall down.

Lady bug, lady bug,

Fly, fly for shelter.

Hurricane's blowing

Your kids helter-skelter.





When I was just a little boy

I had but little wit,

'Tis a long time ago,

And I have no more yet;

For if I had a wit

I would have cared the more

For how the earth was faring

While we were making war.





(Article changed on June 5, 2017 at 02:21)