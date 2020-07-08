Now Is Not the Time to Get Complacent--Trump Could Still Win



Electoral map

(Image by Wikipedia) Details DMCA



Donald Trump's approval ratings are in the toilet.

One month before their national convention, some Republicans are sounding the alarm about possibly dumping the doomed incumbent to save the party from a catastrophic defeat in November.

Last year, Trump became the third president in history to be impeached.

He cozies up to foreign dictators while undermining his own intelligence community.

He does not read intelligence briefings.

He encourages white supremacists' violence and openly courts their support.

In just three and a half years, he has eroded decades of international diplomatic alliances.

Despite Trump always claiming we have the "best economy in history," reported unemployment is 11 percent, and according to The Guardian:

"The unemployment rate for teens ages 16 to 19 peaked at 31% in April, more than double the national rate of 14.7%. College graduates who only months ago were on track to enter one of the best job markets in US history have instead landed in one of the worst. A slate of summer internships and jobs have been cancelled and they are worried about their parents struggling to pay bills."

Over 130,000 Americans have succumbed to coronavirus/COVID-19, and while the White House insists it has "lead the fight" against it, infection rates continue to soar.

Just these examples alone are enough to see why it's obvious Donald Trump will lose re-election to Joe Biden in the fall.

Trump even admitted to Sean Hannity Biden "is going to be president because some people don't love me."

Before we get cocky, though, let's step in the way-back machine to that far-off time of 2016.

Many--maybe even most--thought it was preposterous for a political neophyte reality-TV pseudo-millionaire slumlord to defeat a former first lady, senator, and secretary of state.

Yet, despite Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote by the widest margin of any president in history, Donald Trump now occupies the Oval Office.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).