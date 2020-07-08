 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/8/20

Now Is Not the Time to Get Complacent--Trump Could Still Win

By (Page 1 of 4 pages)
Author 512627
Electoral map
Electoral map
(Image by Wikipedia)   Details   DMCA

Donald Trump's approval ratings are in the toilet.

One month before their national convention, some Republicans are sounding the alarm about possibly dumping the doomed incumbent to save the party from a catastrophic defeat in November.

Last year, Trump became the third president in history to be impeached.

He cozies up to foreign dictators while undermining his own intelligence community.

He does not read intelligence briefings.

He encourages white supremacists' violence and openly courts their support.

In just three and a half years, he has eroded decades of international diplomatic alliances.

Despite Trump always claiming we have the "best economy in history," reported unemployment is 11 percent, and according to The Guardian:

"The unemployment rate for teens ages 16 to 19 peaked at 31% in April, more than double the national rate of 14.7%. College graduates who only months ago were on track to enter one of the best job markets in US history have instead landed in one of the worst. A slate of summer internships and jobs have been cancelled and they are worried about their parents struggling to pay bills."

Over 130,000 Americans have succumbed to coronavirus/COVID-19, and while the White House insists it has "lead the fight" against it, infection rates continue to soar.

Just these examples alone are enough to see why it's obvious Donald Trump will lose re-election to Joe Biden in the fall.

Trump even admitted to Sean Hannity Biden "is going to be president because some people don't love me."

Before we get cocky, though, let's step in the way-back machine to that far-off time of 2016.

Many--maybe even most--thought it was preposterous for a political neophyte reality-TV pseudo-millionaire slumlord to defeat a former first lady, senator, and secretary of state.

Yet, despite Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote by the widest margin of any president in history, Donald Trump now occupies the Oval Office.

Ted Millar

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices
 

John Zwiebel

Ted, everything you write is true and could possibly happen. Yet you write it in a voice that says all this is only the fault of the Republican Party. There's no examination of the fraud committed by the DNC and the rigged Democratic primary elections. Where's the examination of how Amy McGrath took out Booker?

This is the same campaign that Hillary ran in 2016. "Trump bad! I'm not Trump!"

I'm not voting for the rapist -- either one of them.

I'm not "falling in line" to support your crooks any more than I'll support Trump's crooks.

How many times must this be pointed out before people like you who supposedly care about the future of this nation figure out that "These Economic Royalists hate me." When will they be thrown out of office. You know who they are, but they include Biden, Pelosi, Schumar and Engle.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 8:59:23 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Thanks, John, for saving me the trouble of responding to this myopia. I guarantee that if the author has even an ounce of true progressive spirit, he's not goin to be singing Kumbaya when the two-fingered rapist takes the reins and brings in the Neocon Princess, Susan Rice, to resume the massacres of the Bush/Obama reign of terror.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 9:45:26 PM

