 
 
Send a Tweet
6 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Normalizing relations with Israel is in Pakistan's interest

By   No comments
Author 520253
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Saad Hafiz
Become a Fan

A visit by an interfaith delegation of Pakistanis to Israel revived the speculation of normalizing relations between the two countries.

The visit received added attention because the group met with Israel's President Isaac Herzog, who described the meeting as "an amazing experience." He even linked it to the Abraham Accords.

As we know, the Trump administration brokered the Abraham Accords in 2020 amid much fanfare. The primary intent of the Accords was to encourage the normalization of ties between Israel and the Arab world through business and security alliances.

Critics saw the Abraham Accords as a self-serving exercise to advance the political interests of former leaders Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. The Accords did not address the democracy deficit in the Middle East or provide a roadmap to resolve the Palestinian dispute seen as crucial to peace and security in the region.

It is slow going as only the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan have so far joined. The idea of increasing the list for normalization to include other Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan seems overly optimistic.

But the visit offers an opportunity to take a realistic view of Pakistan's limited foreign policy options. Despite severe domestic constraints, diplomatic ties with Israel are in the national interests of Pakistan.

Pakistan is facing the worst economic crisis since its inception, with potential sovereign default on the horizon. It needs the urgent support of the United States for continued IMF-led funding and removal from the anti-money laundering watchdog's grey list.

The US leadership, Congress, and the powerful pro-Israel lobby could support the resumption of financial assistance to Pakistan as an incentive if it agrees to normalize ties with Israel. US aid to Pakistan has taken a severe hit with the deterioration of the long-standing bilateral relationship.

Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Israel are a chance to establish a mutually beneficial economic and trading relationship. For example, Pakistan can benefit from Israel's high-tech water conservation program.

Furthermore, if rumors are true, Pakistan's primary backer Saudi Arabia is in the final stage of negotiations to establish diplomatic ties with Israel. It is waiting for President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to the region to sign on the dotted line.

Pakistan's other key international partners, China and Turkey, already have growing trade relationships with Israel.

Additionally, Pakistan and Israel can benefit from a change of policy orientation "- promoting soft power at the expense of hard power and interfaith dialogue instead of enduring violence.

For too long, both countries have exercised military solutions to political problems. The image is not pretty: ethnic killings in Pakistan and systematic violence against Palestinians in Israel.

While Pakistan and Israel are not natural partners, both emerged as ideological Muslim and Jewish states around the same time "- Pakistan in 1947 and Israel in 1948 "- because of a bloody partition of the territory of the British empire.

Both countries became US allies because of a shared concern for survival and security. It also led to the building of a powerful military-security establishment and the development of nuclear weapons.

However, Israel and Pakistan have followed divergent paths. While Israel shed its international pariah status and became a leading economic and military power in the Middle East, Pakistan has lost significant ground to competitors in South Asia.

Advancing ties with Israel needs fortitude and strength not shown by previous Pakistani governments. Regrettably, past contact between Islamabad and Jerusalem never got beyond the back-channel stage because of political opposition in Pakistan.

As expected, the visit to Israel drew widespread condemnation in Pakistan, including among the government and opposition. Leaders across the aisle saw it as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

Ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan stirred the furor. He described the visit as part of an official, secret, and nefarious government plan to recognize the Jewish state against the wishes of the Pakistani people. Khan's political strategy these days includes an unending tirade, blaming his removal on the unsubstantiated US, Indian, and Zionist conspiracies.

It is unlikely that the fragile coalition government in Pakistan has the credibility and time to take the politically risky decision to open dialogue with Israel, especially with Khan snipping at its heels.

Yet, Islamabad needs bold decisions to compete in a changing world. On its part, Israel does not have the same compulsions. It can wait for Pakistan to come around indefinitely.

Rate It | View Ratings

Saad Hafiz Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Saad Hafiz is an analyst and commentator.

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Liberal democracy is on a perilous path

Misuse of religion can lead to violence

A case for reasoned debates and civil discourse

Budget of hope in Pakistan

Putin set to lose war and peace in Ukraine

Democratic polarization fuels modern fascism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 