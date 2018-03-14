Power of Story Send a Tweet        
No Uprising Gaddafi Loved by Libyans Confessed Italian PM Berlusconi As Italian NATO Planes Bombed

Peoples History Briefings

Bombed Libyan truck by Ben Sutherland
Bombed Libyan truck by Ben Sutherland
(Image by Ben Sutherland)

"If you don't know history, it's like you were born yesterday; anyone up there in a position of power can tell you anything and you have no way of checking up on it." Howard Zinn (author of A People's History of the United States)

Now Documented! An Enormous Amount of Past Criminally Faked News Promoting Invasions and Bombings by Commercial Media - Some Even Admitted!

Readers can challenge US NATO UN justifications for ongoing deadly invasions and bombings by pointing to the now obvious self-indicting past lies and fake news which promoted past 'humanitarian interventions' that are now proven to have been indisputably fully prosecutable crimes of genocide.

The profits made by the US arms industry on Wall Street from all the death and destruction will be eventually targeted by the courts of a reorganized United Nations in adjudicating a plethora of lawsuits for reparations, indemnity and compensation, citing many millions of unlawful deaths and injuries, mega massive destruction of property and gargantuan theft of natural resources. Those of us who are awakened to the above must make some organized effort to make the arrival of this day of restitution and sanity arrive earlier than otherwise.

The many trillions of dollars assessed in reparations will make future investments in the illegal use of nationa l armed forces, secret services, sanctions and the public owned broadcasting and telecasting frequencies unprofitable and inoperable. These genocidal crimes against humanity and crimes against peace have already been prosecuted in the hearts and souls of grieving families of the victims . With our personal communication and learning technology racing forward these already documented mass crimes will be prosecuted beforehand in the court of public opinion world wide.


LIBYA - February 2011 - CNN manufactures phony 'Arab Spring' and this is intensely fake 'corroborated' by NGO's Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch and 'leftist' Democracy Now, Znet and Code Pink - texts of which remain on the Internet and can be googled.

Libya had a UN Quality of Life Index higher than nine European countries, even higher than Russia. Free education and health care with everyone owning their own apartments, wage labor illegal and 142 tons of gold in its State Bank! Where are Libya's $ billions in financial assets, its gold and its enormous greening the desert Great Man-Made River project described as the "eighth wonder of the world," now? [1]

On 10, 9, 2011, The Leader of NATO Member Italy Confessed even as Italian warplanes bombed Libya! Silvio Berlusconi was Prime Minister for nine years in total, making him the longest-serving post-war Prime Minister of Italy. Berlusconi was the senior G8 leader from 2009 until 2011, the year Libya was destroyed and plundered by the Colonial Powers and their subservient UN.

"This has nothing to do with a popular uprising. The Libyan people love Gaddafi, as I was able to see when I went to Libya", Berlusconi said on September 9, 2011, during a party meeting in Rome. "Powerful people decided to give life to a new era by trying to oust Gaddafi," said Berlusconi, as reported by the Italian news agency ANSA.

Earlier in July, Berlusconi had already said he was against NATO intervention in Libya but "had to go along with it", He added: "What choice did I have considering America's pressure, President Georgio Napolitano's stance, and the Parliament's decision?" therewith exposing the fragility of the alliance trying to murder Gaddafi. Berlusconi had indicted himself, for Italy had actively participated in the bombing of Libya since April 28. Day and night, Italian fighter jets take off from Birgi Trapani air force base in Sicily and from the aircraft carrier Garibaldi to drop their deadly cargo over the former Italian colony.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Truth will out eventually.
USA' will have to pay for the massive death, injuries, destruction and theft.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 14, 2018 at 3:15:12 PM

Author 0
