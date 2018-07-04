 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

No Af-Pak Peace: Pakistani Games with Militants

By       Message James Duglous Crickton       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 502950

From commons.wikimedia.org: Maulana Fazlullah {MID-301532}
Maulana Fazlullah
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

A leading Pakistani daily, The Express Tribune (ET), which is published in collaboration with The New York Times, is running an on-line poll these days. The readers are asked: Will Fazlullah's death lead to better Pak-Afghan relations?

Fazlullah, known as Radio Mullah, and butcher of Swat (a tourist jewel of Pakistan) was killed by an American drone on June 13. He was the chief (Ameer) of Pakistan Taliban. Majority of the reader-participants in the ET survey do not think his assassination would lead to any perceptible change. Naysayers are almost 41 per cent.

Pakistani military spokesman however thinks that the elimination of the Fazal Hayat, known by his pseudonym Fazlullah, augured well for joint efforts with the United States to usher in peace in the war-ravaged Afghanistan. This assertion fits in well with the Pakistani narrative that Fazlullah was an Indian and Afghan stooge and that he was after soft targets in Pakistan to please his Indian and Afghan spy masters.

But the Americans have a different take. They are taking full credit for ending Fazlullah saga; this is understandable though. The US has put a $ 5 million reward on his head; it has also been targeting Jamaat-ul Ahrar, a breakaway Pakistan Taliban faction.

- Advertisement -

So the American contention is that a brief time of happiness does not make a person entirely happy. Appearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice Wells (Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs) said Pakistan is still 'on notice'.

The US expects "unequivocal cooperation" in ending the sanctuaries of Taliban (in Pakistan) that the Taliban have enjoyed since the remnants of their toppled regime fled into Pakistan in 2001", she said but softened the blow by chipping in the remark that Pakistan could play an important role in the Afghan peace process.

- Advertisement -

For the uninitiated in Pakistani ways, and its use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy, the Fazlullah story is abracadabra. Even to me also.

The links between various terrorist groups operating in and for Pakistan and their connections with the ISI, the intelligence agency started by a British general at the behest of President Ayub Khan some sixty decades ago, are like the shell companies a businessman floats to hide his transactions from the tax man.

From commons.wikimedia.org: Pakistan-Waziristan-Map {MID-301533}
Pakistan-Waziristan-Map
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

If the Isle of Man, a self-governing British Crown dependency, has emerged as a favourite tax haven, Pakistan's tribal belt of North and South Waziristan on the border with Afghanistan has become the preferred home for local Islamist militants and foreign - Arab, African and Central Asian militant mercenaries under the patronage of ISI.

To these groups belongs Maulana Fazlullah. He started off as a leader of Pakistani Islamist group, Tehrek-i-Nehfaz Shariat-i-Mohammedi (TNSM) led by Maulana Sufi Mohammed, who was his father-in-law and mentor as well. And moved on to become a close ally of Mullah Omar, the one-eyed supreme commander of Afghan Taliban. ISI had a direct hold on TNSM through Sufi Mohammed, according to media reports of the day.

- Advertisement -

Omar, like Osama bin Laden before him, was a darling of the ISI and lived as a guest of Pakistani agency at the head of Quetta Shura (leadership council based in the city of Quetta, the capital of impoverished Balochistan province that borders Afghanistan and Iran) till his death.

To cut a long story short, Fazlullah owed his leadership of Pakistan Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to Mullah Omar. His takeover was engineered by ISI through Omar, who brokered peace amongst warring TSNM tribal leaders and made them fall in line.

Besides close linkages Fazlullah enjoyed with the Afghan Taliban, what counted in his favour was the fact that he was someone not from Pakistan's volatile tribal belt - or from the Mehsud or Wazir tribes. He grew up in the mountainous Swat valley in what is now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Both factors made him appear as amenable to Rawalpindi plans for the Kabul theatre.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

A blogger since July 2008 James Duglous Crickton is a London based consultant working with a consultancy firm focusing on Asia, particularly South Asia and East Asia. Political Research is his functional focus area. While his interests are (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

New theatre of the absurd in Af-Pak region --Part I

Pakistan's new toast: Army Chief Raheel Sharif

Musharraf too has Swiss Bank Account

China's Shameless Arrogance in South China Sea

Bulls in Afghanistan's China Shop

'Mohajirs' Plight Reaches UNHRC

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

James Duglous Crickton

Become a Fan
Author 502950

(Member since Jul 7, 2015), 35 articles, 11 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The elimination of Mullah Fazlullah in an American drone attack has brought smile to the Pakistanis for whom he became a 'Bad Taliban' by turning against the Pakistani Army when it joined the post-9/11 US war on terror. It is no guarantee however, that Pakistan will help neutralise the Afghan Taliban, which has been targeting the Americans and Afghans from its launch pads in Pakistan. In fact, the Afghan Taliban leadership is based near Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's impoverished Balochistan provenance that borders Iran and Afghanistan. Pakistan treats Afghan Taliban as Good Taliban and uses them to achieve a strategic depth in Afghanistan. So peace will remain a day dream in Af-Pak region. Pakistan's credentials will remain under a cloud as long as it uses terrorists as non-state actors to achieve its foreign policy goals.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 4, 2018 at 7:39:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 