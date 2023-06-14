New UN Report Reveals Disgusting Amounts of Misogyny - Could Religion Be a Cause??



A new report from the United Nations makes clear misogyny is alive and well throughout the world. The report shows that nine out of 10 men and women hold biases against women.

One of the most disturbing findings of the report is that 25% of people believe it is justified for husbands to physically beat their wives!

For solutions to the problems the report discovered, the UN believes more government intervention is necessary. However, the report does not at all strike the root of the problem: religion. As Henry David Thoreau said, "There are a thousand hacking at the branches of evil to one who is striking at the root."

The findings of the report should not surprise any Deist or other freethinker, or anyone who is objectively familiar with the contents of the Abrahamic "holy" books of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

In the beginning was misogyny, and it was, and still is, wrong. According to the ancient Jewish clergymen who wrote the Bible, God was very angry with Eve for following the advice of a walking and talking snake. The walking and talking snake told Eve to eat from the tree of knowledge of good and evil, which God had forbidden Adam from eating at Genesis 2:17, which is part of the second creation story. The first creation story is Genesis 1:1 - Genesis 2:3. In the first story, God made Adam and Eve at the same time. In the second creation story, God made the man first, and then made the woman by taking a rib out of the man and turning it into a woman! There is no verse that has God directly telling Eve not to eat fruit from the tree of knowledge of good and evil. It seems Adam must have told Eve (which is hearsay) that God said not to eat fruit from that tree because Genesis 3:3 has Eve telling the walking and talking snake, "But of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, God hath said, Ye shall not eat of it, neither shall ye touch it, lest ye die."

The walking and talking snake would not take "no" for an answer. It eventually talked Eve into eating fruit from the forbidden tree.

As the story goes, when God found out about this, he was angry! When he asked Adam if he had eaten from the forbidden tree (the Bible god is apparently NOT all knowing), Adam tried to blame Eve by saying at Genesis 3:12, "The woman whom thou gavest to be with me, she gave me of the tree, and I did eat."

When confronted by God, Eve allegedly told God that she was "beguiled" by the walking and talking snake.

According to Genesis 3:14, God told the walking and talking snake that he would no longer be walking by telling the snake, "upon thy belly shalt thou go", among some other things.

Genesis 3:16 has God punishing Eve and telling her, "I will greatly multiply thy sorrow and thy conception; in sorrow thou shalt bring forth children; and thy desire shall be to thy husband, and he shall rule over thee." This ungodly and irrational Bible story has been producing misogyny ever since.

The sludge of misogyny flows from its origin in the Hebrew Bible into the Christian New Testament. This fact is perfectly clear when we objectively read 1 Timothy 2:11-14. These harmful and foolish verses teach:

Let the woman learn in silence with all subjection. But I suffer not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence. For Adam was first formed, then Eve. And Adam was not deceived, but the woman being deceived was in the transgression.

In the Abrahamic man-made "revealed" religion of Islam, we see misogyny taken a step further. The "holy" book of Islam, the Quran, is loaded with misogynistic teachings. The most hideous and harmful is found in the Quran at 4:34. According to this teaching, God wants Muslim men to physical beat/scourge women. It states:

Men are in charge of women, because Allah hath made the one of them to excel the other, and because they spend of their property (for the support of women). So good women are the obedient, guarding in secret that which Allah hath guarded. As for those from whom ye fear rebellion, admonish them and banish them to beds apart, and scourge them. Then if they obey you, seek not a way against them. Lo! Allah is ever High, Exalted, Great.

Currently, on our beautiful planet Earth, there are 2.38 BILLION people under the influence of Christianity and the Christian Bible. There are 1.91 BILLION people under the influence of Islam and the Quran. There are 14.6 million people under the influence of Judaism and the Hebrew Bible. Since religions form the beliefs in the minds of religious people, and our actions are based on our beliefs, it stands to reason that the BILLIONS of people who believe in the misogynistic "holy" books/Words of God and the various "revealed" religions would embrace misogyny and act accordingly.

Deism is a very powerful and wonderful belief that can empower sincere followers of the "revealed" religions to break free of them. Deism awakens people to the fact that the only Word of God is the Universe and Creation itself, which we are all living, thinking and working parts of. Thomas Paine summed it up beautifully when he wrote in The Age of Reason: