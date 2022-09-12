 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H1'ed 9/12/22

New Tech Lets Citizens Audit Elections

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

2022 US Senate map.svg.
2022 US Senate map.svg.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA

It's bad enough that millions of Americans don't trust our electoral system, argues the leader of a nonpartisan nonprofit tech group that has some ideas about how to fix things.

"Worse yet trust in our elections has eroded to the point that it is possible for an autocrat to mobilize a significant proportion of our population to support a suspension of democratic institutions," contends Dan Wolf, the founder and CEO of Democracy Counts. He also has served as a member of an election monitoring mission to Nicaragua and a senior adviser to the US Senate election monitoring mission to Taiwan.

I bet the points Wolf makes sound familiar to many readers.

Fortunately, though, there is a potential solution for rebuilding trust: "high-quality, independent verification, in the form of audits that will stand up in the court of public opinion, produce data that will stand up in court when necessary, and be conducted even in the face of opposition by election officials with something to hide."

"Just saying 'trust me' more often is not sufficient anymore," insists Wolf, a Harvard-trained attorney.

That's where Democracy Counts enters, stage left, right, and center. The San Diego-based organization has developed an app called "Actual Vote" that lets citizens independently audit the reporting of the vote count on election night. Anyone can download the free "flagship app" for Apple or Android.

It's already been tested in numerous places around the country, including in all three 2020 elections in Broward County, a Democratic stronghold in Florida with a reputation for problem-plagued election nights. That reputation may explain why residents of the second-most populous Florida county formed Citizens Audit Broward in partnership with Democracy Counts.

The local Florida organization didn't waste any time getting to work. Volunteers documented discrepancies in vote totals that the government reported in the 2020 presidential and local primaries as well as the general election.

Those citizen sleuths gathered data by downloading Actual Vote to their devices, then shooting videos of the poll tapes that display the final vote count at polling stations. That information was then securely transferred to Democracy Counts for storage and analysis.

The results were not enough to change an election outcome, but the beta test proved a point: Citizen auditors, fanning out across the land, can produce data that serves as a check on the vote counts government agents report to the public.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steve Schneider Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Steve Schneider lives in Florida. He writes articles for Humor Times and Democracy Chronicles.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Gangstagrass Band Joined #ElectionProtection Forum on Sept. 8

Some Numbers Off for Biden, Sanders in Broward County, Florida Election Auditors Say

Chad Won't Leave Votes Hanging in Broward County Florida

Election Watchdogs Prepare for 2020 Battleground State Contests

Trump Speaks from Underground Bunker

Election Auditors Teach "Free-Speech Mitch" That Democracy Counts

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend