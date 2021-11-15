Nemesis -- All-American style

Smiley face water tower, Adair, Iowa #smile #smileyface #happy #adair #iowa 162/365 #project365 #365
I'm bamboozled, flummoxed,
Baffled, bruised
Battlestitched, deboned . . .
(Oh and bandilegged
But that doesn't count
Because I was born that way.)
I don't know how else to put this . . .
But just to say, I'm smoked,
Broke down, dispirited, choked up . . .
I don't see the point
But I feel it, a wee pressure on my back
A tickling moving up my shoulder
Innocent enough until I find
That it's a tick
Looking for a place to stick.
Look, I'm just going with the flomax.
But sometimes I suffer from the vague feeling
That I shouldn't have sent that fax.
Or that the food that I've been spoonfed
For the last 40 years
Was really wax.
I don't know what real tastes like anymore.
I feel like a printer run out of ink
I can scan and resize, format and scale
Spit out cards, poetry or manifestos,
But I just need to be plugged in
And I need ink or I'm just junk.
I'm lying on the yoga mat looking up
But I'm not seeing the ceiling
I'm seeing this big smiley face saying "Uncle?"