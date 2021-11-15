Nemesis -- All-American style



I'm bamboozled, flummoxed,

Baffled, bruised

Battlestitched, deboned . . .





(Oh and bandilegged

But that doesn't count

Because I was born that way.)





I don't know how else to put this . . .

But just to say, I'm smoked,

Broke down, dispirited, choked up . . .





I don't see the point

But I feel it, a wee pressure on my back

A tickling moving up my shoulder





Innocent enough until I find

That it's a tick

Looking for a place to stick.





Look, I'm just going with the flomax.

But sometimes I suffer from the vague feeling

That I shouldn't have sent that fax.





Or that the food that I've been spoonfed

For the last 40 years

Was really wax.





I don't know what real tastes like anymore.

I feel like a printer run out of ink

I can scan and resize, format and scale





Spit out cards, poetry or manifestos,

But I just need to be plugged in

And I need ink or I'm just junk.





I'm lying on the yoga mat looking up

But I'm not seeing the ceiling

I'm seeing this big smiley face saying "Uncle?"