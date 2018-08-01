Near Term Extinction, from yet another clear and truth-speaking climatologist

- Advertisement -

This was done, evidently, in 2015. Sadly enough, things have GREATLY escalated since then, as we head toward total extinction in the next two to five years, as we've already got a great jump on, given that these things are well into "happening now."

If it were up to me, we'd make a major effort to befriend Russia and have Putin and Trump get a serious grip on the gravity of this, along with China.

All humans who have an interest on staying alive should drop all else and focus totally on this--minus those who are already struggling to keep themselves and their kids alive.

We may well not eliminate extinction, but we should, absolutely, do the best we can to help fellow humans and other live on earth.