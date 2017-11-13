This seven minute video is well worth the watch if you want to explore the title further. Amory Lovins, the energy guru of the planet imo, explains it well. (I've written about Amory before click here) Amory founded the Rocky Mountain Institute decades ago, in Colorado. He and his team have received barrels of awards and worked on seemingly countless projects worldwide. Lovins keeps a low profile, yet seeps like water into the many cracks of industry, while the Rocky Mountain Institute has had profound influence in the field of energy, including cars you may be driving or will be driving, dwellings you may live or work in, and transport in general.

Amory's book (with coauthors), Natural Capitalism click here, is a milestone for how we should be proceeding in the 21st Century, though from reading the headlines we seem to be heading in the opposite direction. I've read the book three times and referenced parts of it considerably more than that. Most inspirational, particularly for anyone with any interest in engineering or building, among other topics. His website, www.rmi.org, is enough to make you feel better about potentials before us and things that are being done now. Energy in the form of oil is the main reason we've been and are causing havoc in the Mideast, doing "regime change," perpetual war, and disrupting life on Planet Earth.