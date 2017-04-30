Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

"National Security": The Last Refuge of Vote-Buying Politicians

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/30/17

From commons.wikimedia.org: Cleveland Steel Mill {MID-72349}
Cleveland Steel Mill
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

More than half a century ago, Congress passed the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Since mid-April, US president Donald Trump has twice invoked one of the laws nearly forgotten provisions, ordering Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross to investigate the possibility that steel and aluminum imports "threaten to impair the national security."

If Ross says they do and Trump agrees, the law empowers him to "take such action, and for such time, as he deems necessary to adjust the imports of such article and its derivatives so that such imports will not so threaten to impair the national security."

- Advertisement -

Keep in mind that when a president orders "investigations" of this sort it's not for the purpose of arriving at the truth of the matter, but rather for the purpose of getting the answers he wants to hear so that he can claim justification for doing the things he wants to do.

For that reason, I can confidently predict that in the near future we'll see restrictions on the importation of aluminum and steel, in the name of, but not actually for the purpose of, enhancing "national security." In fact, those restrictions will have exactly the opposite effect.

Trade is one of the best guarantors of peace. Economist Otto T. Mallery perhaps overstated it a bit in saying that, "when goods don't cross borders, armies will." But it should at least be obvious that when goods DO cross borders, armies are less likely to cross those same borders. Merchants and customers who are happy with each other don't look for fights with each other.

If "national security" is just an excuse, what is the real reason? Why does Trump want to ban -- or at least drastically reduce -- steel and aluminum imports?

- Advertisement -

If you have to ask why, the answer is usually "money." In this case, it's "money and votes."

Trump's narrow victory in last year's presidential election came down to a few tens of thousands of votes from Rust Belt workers who believed he would "bring the jobs back." He wants to keep his promise -- or, at least, he wants to keep their votes for his party in 2018 and himself in 2020. He also wants the financial and political support of American companies benefiting from captive steel and aluminum markets.

But of course there's a catch. If American companies don't have to compete with foreign steel and aluminum producers, they can raise prices. Let's play a little game invented by 19th century French economist Frederic Bastiat. It's called "That Which is Seen, and that Which is Not Seen."

Seen: More workers, with more jobs, making more money in the steel and aluminum industries.

Not seen: The things you won't be able to buy because you're paying more for products made of steel and aluminum.

Donald Trump is buying the votes and support of American steel and aluminum (and timber -- he just slapped a tariff on the Canadian lumber that constitutes 1/3 of the American market) workers and employers. And he's buying those things with your money.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

Election 2016: The Banality of Evil on Steroids

Bernie Sanders Won't Drop Out. Here's Why.

Snowden and Media Friends: L'etat, C'est Nous

Just Say No to Draft Registration for Women -- and Men

War Party's New Line: Vladimir Putin is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 