Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

NYC Billboard Targeting AOC Is Emblematic Of Big Money In Politics

By Ted Millar

Headlined to H1 2/26/19

Everyone can afford to buy advertising space on billboards in order to spread his or her political views, right?

Everyone can buy political influence, right?

That's exactly the situation that permitted Texas-based conservative advocacy group, the Job Creators Network (JCN), to partner with CEOs of Home Depot, Pepsi, and Kraft to fund a billboard in New York City's Times Square attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ("AOC") over her opposition to Amazon's plan to construct a second headquarters in Long Island City, Queens.

The message "Thanks for Nothing, AOC!" criticizes the new New York representative after the online retail giant canceled plans for a New York headquarters following public outcry.

[caption id="attachment_207704" align="alignnone" width="655"] Image credit: Twitter via Mother Jones[/caption]

Behind the JCN is none other than Robert, Rebekah, and Diana Mercer, wealthy Upper West-side Manhattan Republicans who spent millions on Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) failed presidential campaign and continue pouring obscene amounts of money into GOP candidates and causes.

Unlike the Koch brothers, who are known primarily for their monetary investments in politicians, the Mercers are more technologically savvy.

They have used their connections to former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon to construct an alternative media milieu to promote the "danger of immigrants flooding to our shores," and the "swamp" Trump claimed to want to drain.

They poured money into Breitbart News, becoming part owners under Bannon's tutelage, and being therefore complicit in the nationalistic platform that helped propel Trump to the White House.

They also helped finance the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), an investigative think tank Steve Bannon co-founded.

GAI president, Peter Schweizer, authored the book Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich, which the Mercers' film production company, Glittering Steel, translated to film, portraying former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as captive to wealthy interests, a charge that dogged her 2016 presidential campaign.

Glittering Steel has produced films for the Mercer-funded super PAC "Make America Number 1," which, according to campaign finance filings, paid the production company about $700,000.

But they didn't stop there. The Mercers invested in Cambridge Analytica, a data science company working for the Trump campaign.

This is entirely legal thanks to three seminal Supreme Court decisions.

In 1976, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Buckley v. Valeo that political campaign spending limits are unconstitutional.

Then came the controversial Citizens United v. Federal Elections Commission (FEC) decision in 2010, which cited the First Amendment to equate money with free speech.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Ted Millar is poet and teacher. His poetry has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices Project. He is also a contributor to Liberal America and Liberal Nation (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
John Zwiebel

  New Content

We must band together to protect the progressive elements.

Daily KOS has decided it wants to take down Tulsi Gabbard claiming she is not for Peace. Their alternative is a National Guard Pilot with 2000 of combat time in Iraq. It is going to be difficult to convince me that he's for Peace. Then there is this website of lies. There is a little bit of truth in the accusations listed, but the conclusions reached are ridiculous. I tried to track down most of the information here, but have been unable to substantiate any of it.

I find that Jimmy Dore and Peter B. Collins do a pretty good job of debunking the false accusations against the progressive candidates.

At the same time, I have to callout Norman Solomon and David Sirota for their attacks on Beto for not being Progressive enough. It is frustrating that the convention is still over a year away and the phony "Bernie-Bro" attacks are already starting from people who should know better.

I'm not voting for a corporatist, at the moment I put only Joe Biden in that category. Gabbard and Sanders are two I can depend on to not be corporatists. Everyone else... I don't know yet. But I'm not saying negative things about them. (Well, Klobuchar sincerely disappoints me for her recent issue papers, and I wonder how real the accusations of her temper are.)

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 at 8:46:07 PM

