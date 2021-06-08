 
 
Life Arts    H4'ed 6/8/21

My friend the local legend

My friend the local legend

Sings stories for icecream cone eaters

He got his trusty Guild He got his voice

Steroids added an octave to his range

He got his attitude He'll sing

Ballads old Dylan tunes just right


Catch the wind Catch the blues

Red white and bruised

He'll tell you the real story in between

He'll resurrect a truth And when

An old navy guy comes closer

He'll sing him a sea chanty Sloop John B


And call him Sir Thanks for your service

He sings for his supper and he sings for yours

He'll sing for the poor Tell you who they are too

People who couldn't pay a medical bill

People in the expanding universe

Fire and Rain people Like someone

In your mirror people whose flying machines

All in pieces on the ground

People who lost their voices

Can't sing for their own supper

Just people who need to be sung to

Come gather round icecream cone people


And he stops in the middle of the song

To yell at the weed wacker

On the other side of the hedgerow

Drowning out the chorus

And I'm proud to say

This local legend is an old friend of mine


I'm a harp player myself Got all the keys

I got some keys I don't even know

What songs they're for But he sings

Somethin's happen'n here

What it is ain't exactly clear

And that's the point isn't it


That song wasn't about Vietnam

It was about something happening here

Right on Sunset Boulevard

Sometimes if you really listen

You hear a voice come through the music

As it were your own

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation.
 

