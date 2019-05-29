 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

My Volte-Face On Julian Assange

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 512627
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan

Assange
Assange
(Image by The Conversation)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

I didn't know what to feel last month seeing Wikileaks founder Julian Assange being hauled out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London like a recalcitrant child misbehaving at a county fair.

After all, this is the guy who, despite his altruistic fervor about journalistic freedom and uncovering the unvarnished truth behind the establishment veneer, ultimately assisted the Trump campaign in 2016 by publishing nearly 20,000 leak ed Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails hours after the Access Hollywood footage of Donald Trump admitting sexual assault broke on television.

Not to mention, Donald Trump Jr. exchanged direct messages with the WikiLeaks Twitter account two months before Election Day.

- Advertisement -

Let's not forget former Trump political adviser Roger Stone admitted communicating with Assange, hailing him a "hero," suggesting Assange "could theoretically drop a tranche of documents" before each of the Clinton-Trump presidential debates.

Trump, on multiple occasions, extolled Wikileaks on the campaign trail (before claiming "I know nothing about WikiLeaks. It's not my thing" last month in the wake of the Mueller Report.)

Although not the only culprit, like it or not, Assange's Wikileaks bears some culpability for Trump's current occupancy of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

- Advertisement -

However, this is the same Julian Assange who published the "Collateral Murder video," footage of a U.S. military helicopter opening fire on civilians in Baghdad in 2007.

This is the same Assange who exposed the Afghan and Iraq war logs that documented myriad mass killing operations in which the American military was engaging.

This is the same Assange who publicized news of the secretive kill-capture task forces, prisoner torture, and the U.S.'s intent to "Iraqicize" forces so they would comply with U.S. occupation objectives to divide up Iraq.

He and other whistleblowers like Chelsea Manning, Daniel Everett Hale, James Risen, Reality Winner, and Edward Snowden are vital to press freedom because they exposed the festering rot behind U.S. foreign and domestic policy the complicit corporate media serves to keep us "patriotic;" i.e., ignorant.

Assange's 18 indictment charges under the Espionage Act are the blatant assault on the First Amendment the administration he helped install is making its stock and trade.

We must not be so shortsighted as to accept Assange's fate as an aberration.

- Advertisement -

If Trump can get away with coming for him, any leader can get away with prosecuting anyone who speaks out against his or her government's abuses.

Once that happens, it's all over. We can kiss the free press and freedom of speech good-bye.

Even here.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is poet and teacher. His poetry has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices Project. He is also a contributor to Liberal America and Liberal Nation (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

Whistleblowers: The Trump Admin Behind Saudi Nuclear Plants

Trump Just Left the Kurds to Die. The Question is: For What?

Mother Nature Is Mad As Hell And Not Going To Take Much More

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 