My Invitation to Let President Trump Know What I Think of Him

My Invitation to Let President Trump Know What I Think of Him

On May 24, 2007, just a day after returning from Russia, I received my fifth consecutive invitation to the annual President's Dinner, held in Washington, D.C. Signed by Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican Leader, and John "crybaby" Boehner, the House Republican Leader, the form letter invitation opened as follows:

"Dear Walter,

They'll be talking about this one for years.

The 2007 President's Dinner will mark the turning point for our Republican Party.

On June 13th the most dedicated GOP leaders nationwide will gather under one banner and pledge a total commitment to victory in next year's elections.

Walter, will you join President Bush for dinner in Washington?"

Having received that invitation, I responded by giving Messrs McConnell and Boehner a piece of my mind. See https://www.opednews.com/articles/opedne_walter_c_070531_my_invitation_to__22th.htm

Having (presumably) been purged from Republican donor lists as a consequence of my diatribe, I found it strange that, in the past few months, I was once again the recipient of conservative news articles, Trump tweets, and emails from his family members. Perhaps it represents an effort by the Trump campaign to expand its base.

In any event, today, July 12, 2020, I received a fundraising request that asked me to respond to a poll being conducted on behalf of President Trump. It contained the following information:

For Official Use Only

Survey Id: 1734656

Walter C. Uhler is an independent scholar and freelance writer whose work has been published in numerous publications, including The Nation, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the Journal of Military History, the Moscow Times and the San
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
