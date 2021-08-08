Moving out of Pandemic Mode with Sweet-Ass Affirmations

Inspirational affirmations can be useful at any time, but especially now, as we begin to pull out of pandemic mode. But if the average set of affirmation cards is a little too genteel for you, you might be ready for RageCreate's fun and funky "Sweet-Ass Affirmation Cards."

"Because not every affirmation has to be fluffy unicorns and woo-woo fairytales." -RageCreate

OpEdNews visited with Heath Armstrong, the author of Sweet-Ass Affirmations: Motivation for Your Creative Maniac Mind and the co-founder of Rage Create. He is also the host of the podcasts 'Power Affirmations for Your Creative Maniac Mind (in 60 Seconds)' and 'Never Stop Peaking.'

Meryl Ann Butler: Thanks for visiting with us, Heath I love your Sweet-Ass Affirmation Cards 2, wow! And apparently everyone else does, too! These are your second set...I missed the first ones, I'll have to catch up. Your site proclaims, "These cards will help you smash your hesitation gremlins and create positive change." I love that!

But let's start at the beginning. How did your ideas and inspirations for this deck develop? and I know you have a couple of cohorts...

Heath Armstrong: It may sound insane, but I'm in the mindset that insane is good. I have always had an open channel of communication to the Muse, or Creative Gods, or Source, or whatever you wish to call it. In my deep meditations, I was able to summon a Unisquid named Skid (who lives in Uranus) who pretty much demanded that I make an affirmation deck on Earth.

I didn't really know much about affirmation decks or oracle decks at the time, but he kept appearing, and eventually, I listened. I met with my co-founder Jason at a coffee shop in Portland on a rainy day in February, and we hashed out wizard staff of the idea in about 20 minutes.

In a world full of distractions that knock you off of your focus in just seconds --via texts, emails, calls, social media, etc.-- we wanted to make something that would remind you of your magic and dreams in just seconds so you can stay in focus rather than disconnect.

It took me about a year to purge out all the ideas and mania that would eventually turn into the first card deck, but I think the emotion and grit behind the cards are what have created the virality and sharing. They seem to relate to the common creative within us all, and all the hardships and magic that we ride the waves through in everyday life and beyond.

MAB: That's a great story! Your Kickstarter experience has been awesome, too, please share a bit about that with our readers.

HA: Our Kickstarter has been insanity too! I'm still in shock with this one. We set a goal of $5,555 (angel numbers) and hit that in about 12 hours. Now, we are sitting around $127k with a week left on the campaign. We are offering solo, twin-packs, and larger gift-packs at discounts for all of the wizards, witches, mages, warlocks, hobbits, aliens, humans, and all over loving creatures who want to support!

