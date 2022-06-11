 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Moving Toward Arms Control

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Author 512991
Message Jason Sibert

Renaissance thinker Hugo Grotius wanted humanity to work toward a more orderly world.

He was the progenitor of the idea of international law, or the idea that political entities could establish laws and those laws would lay the groundwork for a more peaceful world. While war hasn't been abolished altogether, we've come a long way since Grotius' ideas emerged. War no longer decimates 25 percent of the earth's population like it did before the emergence of the nation state in the 1700s. Several arms-control treaties have been struck over the years, some of which kept the United States/Soviet Russia Cold War within boundaries. Others simmered tensions in other parts of the world. However, the idea of security through arms control is being tested with the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin's Russia.

Naturally, the invasion has brought United States/Russia relationship to a low ebb, as relations have not been so bad since the days of the Cold War. The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty could expire in 2026, the last legally binding treaty between the US and Russia. No one who believes in arms control as a method of security can argue that we'd be better off without New START. As writer John Erath stated in his story "A World Without Arms Control," our goal should not be to have treaties. Our goal should be to minimize the danger of nuclear weapons.

The destruction that an aggressive nuclear power could do means that nonproliferation efforts are very important. This means following a path that places resources on diplomacy aimed at resolving regional disputes without triggering arms races. The State Department offices tasked with non-proliferation and arms control have been historically understaffed. The narrative that Ukraine was victimized in part because it gave up nuclear weapons is already out there and needs to be countered with messaging that more nuclear weapons will increase dangers worldwide.

The People's Republic of China's nuclear buildup is scary, even though the total number of Chinese weapons is below the number of US nuclear missiles. China is the only nuclear state substantially increasing its stockpile and is not transparent about its plans. Given the uneven distribution between the PRC and its adversaries, it would be unlikely for Beijing to agree to a limitation agreement, but there remains considerable scope for confidence building to reinforce deterrence, so the risk of inadvertent use is low. The Cold War dynamic of the US and Soviet Russia owning most of the world's nuclear weapons is over, and Russia's violations of international law have left us with many questions when it comes to how to proceed in the field of arms control. However, it would be wrong to think of a future that doesn't include arms control or of nuclear weapons use.

National and global interests tell us that it's worth pursuing such non-proliferation and arms-control efforts as they will help lower tensions and possibly set the stage for eventual reductions in nuclear weapons. The weakness the Russian state has shown in recent weeks might mean it's ready for a round of arms-control negotiations. For the sake of law, let's hope so.

Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer for the Peace Economy Project.

Rate It | View Ratings

Jason Sibert Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Starting a New Discussion

Escape from Authoritarianism

On Geoeconomics, International Law, and Peace

Our Government, Democracy and World Order

The Future of Security

President Biden's Foreign Policy Challenges

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 