Move Toward Your Destiny By Choice

opednews.com Headlined to H4 1/12/18

Many people stumble through their teens, stagger through their twenties and meander into their thirties.

By forty, they suffer a mid-life crisis before bumping into the Big "5" "0".

From 50, they face the last third of their lives with a sense of a downhill slide. Most never lived any "great" moments or vanquished any dragons let alone navigated a great sailing ship called the Black Pearl like Captain Jack Sparrow. None took off through space like the Next Generation on the Starship Enterprise.

Most Americans enjoy two-week vacations with scant time to climb Mt. Everest or raft the Amazon. Others feel so locked into their jobs that nothing or no one can change their fate.

What if teens and twenties changed the course of their existence by co-creating their lives with a greater power, a higher understanding and a plan to enjoy their way of life?

Captain Jean Luc Picard said, "Time is a companion that goes with us on a journey. It reminds us to cherish each moment, because it will never come again. What we leave behind is not as important as how we lived."

Breathe that statement into your spirit. Incorporate it into your mind. Engage it with your passions.

What turns you on in your daily existence? What moves you to action? What calls you?

For every human being on Earth, a little engine inside calls for "something" to activate a life-calling. How do you find out which path calls you?

What heroes do you follow? Why? What great moments in history move you? How do you feel when you study a certain subject? What books engage your interest? What famous movie role inspires you?

It's my contention that you discover your life path by following the slightest thread of your desires. From there, you make your intentions.

One such young lady wanted to fly an airplane. As she grew up, she used a doll for her co-pilot, which she placed next to her in her "airplane" with two seats in her room. As she grew older, she kept the doll next to her and carried it with her when she attended college. After college, she gained work at an airport, but couldn't afford flying lessons. Nonetheless, she made friends with pilots and trainers alike. At all times, she kept her doll with her to remind her of her dream to fly.

As fate entered the picture, she became an assistant to a veteran airline pilot trainer. She worked hard, showed up on time, stayed late and kept the books in order. After a year of watching her, he offered her some time in a flight simulator. Soon, she showed her adept skills as a pilot that impressed the trainer. He offered to take her up in a single-engine plane for flight training. She earned, scraped and saved money for pilot lessons. After two years, she gained her pilot's license. At all times, her doll sat with her in the cockpit.

Soon, she learned how to pilot a twin-engine plane. She flew clients all over the country. With that money, she learned to pilot a 747 with the same trainer who started her out years before. When she received her license to pilot a 747, she earned a job with a major airline. Today, as an international 747 airline pilot, she visits places all over the world. With her, that same doll, that same dream, that same intention rides in the cockpit with her. In fact, she is a friend of mine and wrote a book, "Chick in the Cockpit", which publishes later next year.

Ask yourself: What dream has your name on it?

Frosty Wooldridge
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

