Mobilize And Defend Venezuela

President Maduro of Venezuela

It is new and it is not new, but it is tremendously wicked and deadly - the latest type of coup the US invented and is now applying against Venezuela.

Of course, coups and attempted coups are what could be described as the 'West's specialties', and have been utilized by the U.S., U.K. and other imperialist countries against innumerable unfortunate nations on all continents. In Latin America, basically each and every country has suffered from them, from the Dominican Republic to Chile and Argentina; in Asia, from Indonesia to Thailand, and in the Middle East from Iran to Egypt and Syria. Whenever people of some country dared to vote in the socialists, Communists, anti-colonialists or simply some decent bunch of people who were determined to serve their own population, the West corrupted and deployed local elites and military, overthrew elected or revolutionary governments and installed brutal servile regimes. Thousands died, sometimes millions, but the Empire couldn't care less; as long as it got its way.

There has been a clear pattern to how the West constructed its terror acts against almost all truly freedom-loving nations.

But what the West is now doing to Venezuela is something else, and totally extreme; the hostile acts against President Maduro and his comrades are stripped of all the scruples and cosmetic "refinements" of the past. They supposed to demonstrate in the cruelest terms who the real ruler of the world is, and who is 'in charge'. This is 'Western democracy at its best'!

In the past, the US tried to overthrow Chavez, it attempted to starve Venezuela, to make its medical system collapse, then to assassinate Maduro. It produced a 'deficit' of food, even toilet paper. It ordered its lapdogs in Latin America to antagonize the Bolivarian revolution.

Now, in the latest development, the regime in Washington has simply hand-picked its favorite traitor inside the socialist republic of Venezuela - a treasonous cadre named Juan Guaido, (who served, briefly, as President of the National Assembly of Venezuela), "recognizing him" as the "interim President of the country".

Of course, before Guaido first declared himself, pompously, President of Venezuela, he was almost immediately put into his place by the Venezuela's Supreme Court, which disavowed him as the chief of the National Assembly. So, let us call him former chief.

But the Western mass media propaganda campaign kicked into top gear, and overnight became utterly unscrupulous. As a result, it is now becoming almost impossible to read any information about the Supreme Court ruling, unless one goes to non-Western sources.

So, let's go 'there'. As reported by Iranian Tasnim, on January 22, 2019:

"Venezuela's Supreme Court head Maikel Moreno announced on Monday that the judges had disavowed Juan Guaido as the chief of the opposition-controlled National Assembly."

And the RT, just one day earlier:

"Venezuela's Supreme Court has declared all acts of the country's National Assembly null and void, days after the opposition-held assembly declared President Nicolas Maduro's election illegitimate."

Also, the Venezuelan foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, snapped at Guaido on 21stJanuary, 2019:

"You see this man, who nobody knows in Venezuela-you ask in the streets, "Who is Juan Guaidó?" and nobody knows him-but he's being pushed to say that he is the new president, by the U.S."

