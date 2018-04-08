- Advertisement -

German submarines provide Israel with the "second strike" capability. The deal for 3 additional submarines (on top of 6 already in Israel's possession) is fraught with massive corruption by Netanyahu's family relatives and cronies, and was signed regardless of objections by the defense establishment. Merkel is asked to act for Israel's good and suspend the deal.



(Image by German government - public) Permission Details DMCA



German Chancellor Angela Merkel

- Advertisement -



(Image by German government - public) Permission Details DMCA



German Justice and Consumer Protection Minister Katarina Barley

- Advertisement -

____

Tel-Aviv, April 07 - a letter has been forwarded today to the German Chancellor Merkel and Justice and Consumer Protection Minister Barley, requesting immediate suspension of an Israeli submarine purchase agreement.

Ongoing reports show massive corruption in the latest submarine purchase deal by a network of Netanyahu's family relatives and confidants, including senior government figures.

Due investigation and justice in this matter by Israeli law and justice agencies is highly unlikely. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, a close confidant of Prime Minister Netanyahu oversees the investigation and holds the sole decision making authority relative to filing indictments. Mandelblit is widely perceived as plagued with conflicts of interest in Netanyahu's corruption investigations. Mandelblit has also issued over the past year and a half ludicrous statements, that "no crime suspected in PM's submarine deal", and that "corruption did not reach the roots of the deal."

The purchase came into being through an unusual, irregular decision-making process, "over the objections of the defense establishment, including then Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon".

Germany's actions are reportedly guided by commitment for Israel's security on the one hand. On the other hand -- by compliance with OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.

- Advertisement -

Former Israeli National Security Advisor, Prof Uzzi Arad (previously Netanyahu's confidant) has repeatedly stated that today, government corruption is an "existential risk". General dysfunction or incompetence of the Israeli law and justice agencies should also be taken into account.

At present, it appears that the submarine purchase agreement is not serving Israel's security needs. On the other hand, the agreement is used as a pretext for perverting true investigation and justice in this matter. The agreement effectively undermines integrity of the Israeli government in general and in particular - the Rule of Law.

Therefore, Merkel and Barley have been requested to reconsider their position regarding the submarine purchase deal and immediately suspend the agreement.

Israeli and/or German citizens are invited to join the call.

Following is the letter, forwarded to German Chancellor Merkel and Justice Minister Barely :

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7