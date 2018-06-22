

Melania Trump wears 'I don't care' jacket en route to child detention centre First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read 'I really don't care, do u?' as she boarded a flight on Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Guardian News) Permission Details DMCA



Here's a collection of tweets:

RT @adamcbest: Here's why the "I really don't care" jacket worn by Melania Trump matters. Michelle's sleeveless dress caused outrage. Bar… at — INNOCENT CHIZARAM ILO (@Ethereal_ilo) June 22, 2018

Jim Carrey Painting Melania Trump Jacket "I really don't care. Do u?" https://t.co/UkUhMfycCL via @daytrending at https://t.co/UkUhMfycCL — full in bloom (@fullinbloom) June 22, 2018

RT @thedailybeast: Jimmy Kimmel on Melania's jacket: "Remember when Michelle Obama showed her bare arms and went to an oil spill and Fox Ne… at June 22, 2018

RT @ABCWorldNews: Melania Trump removed her controversial jacket before landing in Texas – but wore it again upon returning to Maryland. Pr… at — D'Ann Moulton (@mrsjdmoulton) June 22, 2018

But does it mean what we think it does?

@realDonaldTrump Melania was sending a direct message to her future ex-husband, Adulterer Trump. "I Really Don't Ca… https://t.co/W5rPScbM4V at https://t.co/W5rPScbM4V — STAN DUZY (@stan_duzy) June 22, 2018

