 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Melania Out-Borowitzes Andy

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler     Permalink    (# of views)   3 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/22/18

Become a Fan
  (85 fans)

From youtube.com: Melania Trump wears 'I don't care' jacket en route to child detention centre First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read 'I really don't care, do u?' as she boarded a flight on Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated
Melania Trump wears 'I don't care' jacket en route to child detention centre First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read 'I really don't care, do u?' as she boarded a flight on Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Guardian News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
I assumed the story about FLOTUS wearing the jacket emblazoned with "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" on the back, while on a trip to inspect detained refugee children, was a Borowitz or Onion satire. It's not, it's an actual event in the American Satyricon, leaving some scratching their heads and others enraged. And it likely leaves satirists out of a job.


Here's a collection of tweets:

- Advertisement -

But does it mean what we think it does?

- Advertisement -


Melania Trump wears 'I don't care' jacket en route to child detention centre First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read 'I really don't care, do u?' as she boarded a flight on Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Guardian News)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 6 fans, 1324 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I dunno. Considering what we know about Melania, we have to acknowledge that she's a bit "disconnected". It was likely a simple act of ignorance, not one of intention. That wouldn't make it completely "right", of course, but perhaps a little more forgivable.

I'm still trying to figure out if she was actually wearing the coat when she saw the children, and also if that would be an important point. Seems to be a few reports suggesting she took it off and only put it back on getting on the jet to go home.

The interesting thing for me is, the coat doesn't specify anything we're not supposed to "care" about. It's just one of those mindless pieces of "artistic expression" we see so much on clothing that quite often has no message attached to it.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 22, 2018 at 3:40:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Jerry Lobdill

Become a Fan
Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 22 fans, 36 articles, 96 quicklinks, 2854 comments, 20 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

If this means something other than the obvious interpretation I'm sure it is lost on a great many people.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 22, 2018 at 3:49:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 14 fans, 6 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1566 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The Demi Lovato song, "I Really Don't Care" fits this story well, especially if the FLOTUS wore the coat only in Philly. More will be revealed as Melania pulls away from the clown.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 22, 2018 at 4:36:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 